LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > India > Weeks Before Air India Crash, UK Regulator Flagged Boeing 787 Fuel Valve Risk

Weeks Before Air India Crash, UK Regulator Flagged Boeing 787 Fuel Valve Risk

The UK Civil Aviation Authority warned of fuel shutoff valve issues in Boeing aircraft weeks before an Air India Boeing 787 crashed in Ahmedabad. India's AAIB probe found that fuel control switches moved to "CUTOFF" after liftoff, shutting down both engines. The FAA and Boeing have denied any safety risk, but scrutiny around Boeing’s components continues.

Weeks before the Air India Boeing 787 crash in Ahmedabad, the UK Civil Aviation Authority flagged fuel shutoff valve risks and mandated daily checks on Boeing aircraft, including Dreamliners.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 13:07:24 IST

Just four weeks before the deadly crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner after takeoff from Ahmedabad, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had flagged serious concerns about the aircraft’s fuel shutoff valve actuators, raising fresh questions about potential links between the warning and the incident.

On May 15, the UK aviation regulator issued a safety notice to operators of five Boeing aircraft models, including the 787 Dreamliner. The notice urged a review of a US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airworthiness Directive, which had identified a possible issue with fuel shutoff valves, stating that these components could present an unsafe condition.

The FAA’s directive named aircraft models B737, B757, B767, B777, and B787 as potentially affected. These valves are critical safety devices designed to stop fuel flow to engines, especially in emergencies like engine fires or forced landings.

In response, the UK CAA mandated daily inspections for impacted aircraft and required operators to either test, inspect, or replace faulty components and document compliance.

The issue gained renewed attention after India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report on the Air India crash. The report found that fuel control switches, which regulate fuel supply to the engines, had moved to the “CUTOFF” position unexpectedly just after takeoff—causing both engines to shut down.

The FAA, however, issued a clarification on July 11, stating that the design of the fuel control switches did not pose any safety risk. Boeing echoed this view and issued guidance to airlines globally, reiterating that the system is safe.

Still, the timing of the UK’s warning and the crash has sparked scrutiny. According to the report, Air India had replaced the Throttle Control Module (TCM)—the component housing the fuel control switches—twice, in 2019 and 2023, as part of regular maintenance guided by Boeing’s recommendations.

However, the AAIB report also revealed that Air India had not followed a 2018 FAA advisory, which recommended inspecting the locking mechanism of the fuel control switches. The airline maintained that since the advisory was not mandatory, the inspections were not carried out.

In an internal message, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson responded to the report, saying that the investigation had “identified no cause nor made any recommendations.” He also urged staff and stakeholders not to jump to conclusions about responsibility for the crash.

As investigations continue, the sequence of regulatory warnings and technical failures has reignited global debate on Boeing’s aircraft safety protocols and the responsiveness of airlines to non-mandatory advisories. Whether the incident was a tragic coincidence or linked to ignored warnings remains to be determined.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Calls Balasore Student’s Death ‘Organised Murder’ By BJP’s System

More News

GAIL Seals The Deal: 10-Year LNG Supply Coming To India Via Vitol
Back To Hogwarts: HBO’s Harry Potter Series First Look Unveiled With Dominic McLaughlin
Rose Treats Fans With ‘APT’ Performance With Bruno Mars At Blackpink’s LA concert
Weeks Before Air India Crash, UK Regulator Flagged Boeing 787 Fuel Valve Risk
Jaishankar Meets Xi Jinping In Beijing, Focuses On India-China Border Peace And Trade Ties
Tesla Opens Showroom In Mumbai And Sparks Excitement: Model Y Zooms In Starting Just At Rs 60 Lakh!
What S Jaishankar Said After Meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping During SCO Visit
From Cheesy Comments To Scandalous Affairs, Five Times Priyanka Chopra Sent Shockwaves Across Bollywood
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Sparks Outrage Over Pakistani Flags on Set, Compares It With Diljit’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Casting Controversy
Odell Beckham Jr Flaunts NFL Salary Gains As Bitcoin Surges To All-Time High

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?