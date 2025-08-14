Air India Faces DGCA Warning For Exceeding Flight Time Limits

DGCA issues warning to Air India: DGCA, Directorate General of Civil Aviation has warned Air India about the possible breaches of flight time regulations on 2 long-haul flights earlier this year. The regulator highlighted the importance of being sticking to aviation safety standards and urged the carrier to exercise the greatest level of care in its operations.

On May 16 and 17, 2025, Air India flew two Bangalore-London flights (AI133) which both exceeded the 10-hour flight time referenced in the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section 7, Series J, Part III, the DGCA said. It also stated that the airline’s Accountable Manager did not satisfy the basic operational requirements set out in Annexure III of the CARs.

Show Cause Notice issued to Air India

A Show Cause Notice had been issued to Air India on June 20, under the Enforcement Policy and Procedures Manual (EPPM). The regulator reviewed the airline’s response and decided “unsatisfactory in addressing the regulatory lapses and shortcomings.” The DGCA’s warning emphasized that management “must exercise the greatest degree of diligence and responsibility” in ensuring their strict compliance with aviation law.

Responding to the DGCA notice, an Air India spokesperson explained the problem was due to a “different interpretation of a permission issued to alleviate border-related airspace closure.” The spokesperson further said, “This was rectified instantly after the correct interpretation was communicated to us. Air India is completely in line with the regulations.”

Industry sources describe these warnings as not unusual but put the spotlight on the importance of strict compliance with operational procedures, particularly for long-distance overseas flights where pilot fatigue and safety are of prime concern.

With India’s national carrier continuing to increase its international network, aviation regulators will most probably keep a close eye on the compliance with flight safety standards to avoid operational lapses and maintain passenger safety.

