LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Saved By Skill And Luck’ Air India Flight With Congress MP KC Venugopal Faces Mid-Air Scare, Diverted To Chennai

‘Saved By Skill And Luck’ Air India Flight With Congress MP KC Venugopal Faces Mid-Air Scare, Diverted To Chennai

Congress MP KC Venugopal described a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram as a “harrowing journey” after turbulence and a suspected technical fault forced a diversion to Chennai. Air India cited poor weather and safety protocols.

Turbulence, Diversion, and a Close Call: KC Venugopal Recounts Air India Mid-Air Scare (Photo: ANI)
Turbulence, Diversion, and a Close Call: KC Venugopal Recounts Air India Mid-Air Scare (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 11, 2025 09:01:02 IST

What was supposed to be a normal Sunday night flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi became a high-tension, hours-long experience for hundreds of passengers including Congress MP KC Venugopal, on Air India’s AI 2455.

The Congress leader termed the experience as “frighteningly close to tragedy,” recounting how the plane, already delayed in departure, was struck by “unprecedented turbulence” soon after take-off. “For almost two hours, we were circling over Chennai waiting to be given clearance to land. On our initial attempt, there was a hair-raising moment when the Captain made an abrupt lift off. That split-second decision saved every single life on board,” Venugopal posted on X.

However Air India presented a different version, explaining that the go-around was ordered by Chennai Air Traffic Control because of weather conditions, not because of some other aircraft on the runway, as Venugopal had said. The airline explained the diversion as a precautionary action in view of a suspected technical malfunction and adverse weather, and added that its crew “followed standard safety procedures throughout the flight.”

As per flight tracking records, AI 2455 left Thiruvananthapuram at 8:17 pm, arrived in Chennai at 10:35 pm, and finally arrived at Delhi at 3:58 am after taking off from Chennai at 1:40 am.

The incident is against the backdrop of increased scrutiny of Air India’s safety record. A crash in June killed 260 people, and last week, passengers on a San Francisco–Mumbai flight complained of finding cockroaches within the aircraft. Although the airline apologized, it dismissed the incident, stating that insects manage to get into planes when in ground operation despite routine fumigation.

Venugopal, who was travelling with a group of other Members of Parliament, subsequently roped in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, calling for a full-scale investigation and enhanced safety protocols. “Passenger safety cannot be based on chance,” he said.

For all those on AI 2455, the night made clear how quickly a routine flight can turn into a test of cool- and how much faith passengers have in pilots’ ability when seconds count the most.

ALSO READ: Congress Leader KC Venugopal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention To Rescue Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya

Tags: air india flightCongress MP KC Venugopalkc venugopal

RELATED News

Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Centre To Release ₹3,200 Crore Relief To Farmers Under Crop Insurance Scheme
How To Be At Red Fort This Independence Day: Know About Tickets, Security Rules & Routes
Father Of RG Kar Rape Victim Says Wife Assaulted By Women Police At Nabanna Rally
India Boosts Ties with Yemen Amid Historic Partnership and Billion-Dollar Trade Surge

LATEST NEWS

ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
What Really Happened To Jasmin Bhasin In Bollywood? The Untold Truth Behind Her Casting Couch Experience
‘Saved By Skill And Luck’ Air India Flight With Congress MP KC Venugopal Faces Mid-Air Scare, Diverted To Chennai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Saved By Skill And Luck’ Air India Flight With Congress MP KC Venugopal Faces Mid-Air Scare, Diverted To Chennai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Saved By Skill And Luck’ Air India Flight With Congress MP KC Venugopal Faces Mid-Air Scare, Diverted To Chennai
‘Saved By Skill And Luck’ Air India Flight With Congress MP KC Venugopal Faces Mid-Air Scare, Diverted To Chennai
‘Saved By Skill And Luck’ Air India Flight With Congress MP KC Venugopal Faces Mid-Air Scare, Diverted To Chennai
‘Saved By Skill And Luck’ Air India Flight With Congress MP KC Venugopal Faces Mid-Air Scare, Diverted To Chennai

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?