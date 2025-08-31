Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Fire Alert In Delhi

An Air India flight returned to Delhi shortly after take-off on Sunday after a fire warning from the aircraft’s right engine. The flight was en route to Indore.

The Flight AI2913 took off from the national capital, but it was turned around after pilots received a fire alert, said the airline in a statement.

Hindustan Times reported, citing an airline statement, “Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on August 31, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine.”

The passengers travelled by an alternative aircraft. The Airline stated that the aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and the flight to Indore will be rescheduled shortly, adding that the regulator has been duly informed of the incident.

This is the second incident in a month after an Air India Express flight bound to Doha from Calicut returned after take-off due to a technical error.

