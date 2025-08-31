LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Fire Alert In Delhi

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Fire Alert In Delhi

An Air India flight returned to Delhi shortly after take-off on Sunday after a fire warning from the aircraft’s right engine. The flight was en route to Indore. The Flight AI2913 took off from the national capital, but it was turned around after pilots received a fire alert, said the airline in a statement.

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Fire Alert In Delhi (Air India X handle)
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Fire Alert In Delhi (Air India X handle)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 31, 2025 12:34:17 IST

An Air India flight returned to Delhi shortly after take-off on Sunday after a fire warning from the aircraft’s right engine. The flight was en route to Indore.

The Flight AI2913 took off from the national capital, but it was turned around after pilots received a fire alert, said the airline in a statement.

Hindustan Times reported, citing an airline statement, “Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on August 31, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine.”

The passengers travelled by an alternative aircraft. The Airline stated that the aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and the flight to Indore will be rescheduled shortly, adding that the regulator has been duly informed of the incident.

This is the second incident in a month after an Air India Express flight bound to Doha from Calicut returned after take-off due to a technical error.

ALSO READ: SCO Summit 2025: Direct Flights To Resume Between India, China, Says PM Modi

Tags: air india flightair india’Fire alert

RELATED News

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill

LATEST NEWS

Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Fire Alert In Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Fire Alert In Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Fire Alert In Delhi
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Fire Alert In Delhi
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Fire Alert In Delhi
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Fire Alert In Delhi

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?