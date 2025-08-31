LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > SCO Summit 2025: Direct Flights To Resume Between India, China, Says PM Modi

SCO Summit 2025: Direct Flights To Resume Between India, China, Says PM Modi

PM Modi China Visit: India and China will restart direct flights after more than five years; PM Modi announced during the bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

SCO Summit 2025: Direct Flights To Resume Between India, China, Says PM Modi
SCO Summit 2025: Direct Flights To Resume Between India, China, Says PM Modi

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 31, 2025 11:42:59 IST

PM Modi China Visit: India and China are going to start direct flights after more than five years, as they seek to rebuild political ties amid rising trade uncertainties. The announcement came at the time, when United States President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on India. 

At the bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of the resumption of direct flights, however he did not provide details on when the flights will resume.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This is Narendra Modi’s first visit to China in seven years.

PM Modi also said that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed, adding, “Direct flights between the two countries are also being continued.”

He further said, “The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.” 

ALSO READ: SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Remarks At Bilateral Meeting With Xi Jinping

Tags: chinanarendra modiscoxi jinping

RELATED News

Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin

LATEST NEWS

47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
UN Warns of Food Crisis After Devastating Floods Wipe Out Pakistan’s Crops
SCO Summit 2025: Direct Flights To Resume Between India, China, Says PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SCO Summit 2025: Direct Flights To Resume Between India, China, Says PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SCO Summit 2025: Direct Flights To Resume Between India, China, Says PM Modi
SCO Summit 2025: Direct Flights To Resume Between India, China, Says PM Modi
SCO Summit 2025: Direct Flights To Resume Between India, China, Says PM Modi
SCO Summit 2025: Direct Flights To Resume Between India, China, Says PM Modi

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?