SCO Summit 2025: Direct Flights To Resume Between India, China, Says PM Modi

PM Modi China Visit: India and China are going to start direct flights after more than five years, as they seek to rebuild political ties amid rising trade uncertainties. The announcement came at the time, when United States President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on India.

At the bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of the resumption of direct flights, however he did not provide details on when the flights will resume.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This is Narendra Modi’s first visit to China in seven years.

PM Modi also said that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed, adding, “Direct flights between the two countries are also being continued.”

He further said, “The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.”

