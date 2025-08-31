SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Remarks At Bilateral Meeting With Xi Jinping

PM Modi China Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that an agreement has been reached between our special representatives regarding border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being continued, he added.

PM Modi said while delivering his remarks during the bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China.

He also said that discussions in Kazan last year gave a positive direction to our relations, adding, “After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created.”

He further said, “The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of humanity as a whole. We are committed to taking our relations forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.”