Air India, IndiGo To Cut 250 Flights This June 2026: Mumbai, Delhi And Bengaluru Worst Hit | Is Your Route Affected?

Air India and IndiGo are set to cut nearly 250 domestic flights a day this summer, and India travellers are likely to face fewer flight options and higher ticket prices. The plan, according to an Aerodrome report, is to cut nearly 250 flights a day, and stop flying on some routes from June 2026 until the end of the July-August period.

Why Are Airlines Cutting Flights?

The biggest reason is the sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. Airlines are also seeing softer travel demand on some routes.

Reports by analysts say airlines have been forced to rationalise their frequencies, mainly because of a sharp increase in fuel prices due to rising global oil prices and geopolitical tensions. Fuel makes up a large part of the operating costs for airlines, which is why airlines are cutting down on the number of flights on a temporary basis.

About 250 Domestic Flights A Day To Be Cut In June 2026

According to an Aerodrome report, Air India is expected to cut almost 22% of its domestic schedule this June and July, which would mean that the carrier would be cancelling around 110 flights a day on certain routes.

IndiGo is cutting its domestic capacity by about 5-7 per cent and is set to cancel another 110 daily flights. At the same time, Air India Express would also be trimming its domestic operations by almost 10 per cent. The combined three carriers would therefore be removing some 250 flights from their domestic schedules daily.

Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru Are Set To Face Biggest Impact

Three of India’s busiest aviation hubs are expected to suffer the greatest losses of about take-off and landing slots.

Mumbai Flights In June 2026 (Affected)

Passengers leaving from Mumbai should expect fewer services on the following destinations:

Jaipur

Goa

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Ahmedabad

Nagpur

Patna

Bhopal

Delhi Flights In June 2026 (Affected)

Frequentation on some important Delhi routes is expected to decrease as well, such as:

Goa

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Ahmedabad

Lucknow

Kochi

Kolkata

Bengaluru, being a big aviation hub for the south, is bound to be affected too with lesser inbound and outbound operations on these sectors.

Ticket Prices May Increase A Lot More

Supplier seat availability in the market may fall and airline ticket prices may increase a lot. Some domestic routes have already seen soaring airfares in the last few weeks and some airlines are also imposing fuel surcharges.

Experts say routes between Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru prone to further fare hikes during peak summer period due to imbalanced demand and supply.

What Do Passengers Need to Know?

Passengers who are planning their journeys during the June-July-August period need to ensure that they:

Book their tickets as soon as possible

Keep a check on the airline’s schedule

Explore alternative airports or timings

Keep a lookout for any marked changes in fare

Monitor any notifications of schedule change by the airline

Airline issued alternative flights, free date change or refunds in case of flight cancellations ordecreasing frequency as per company rules.

Summary

The summer of 2026 will be a tough time for domestic air travellers, as India’s largest airlines are reducing almost 250 flights a day. Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru have been identified as the most affected cities. Passengers need to plan accordingly, expect limited options and increased fares in the coming months.

Also Read: Indian Railways Update: 77 Trains Cancelled in June 2026 Across Multiple States | Is Your Route Affected?

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on airline announcements, industry reports, and publicly available sources at the time of publication. Flight schedules, route frequencies, cancellations, and fare structures may change without prior notice. Passengers are advised to check the latest updates directly with their airline or airport authorities before making travel plans. The publisher is not responsible for any losses, delays, schedule changes, or disruptions resulting from subsequent airline operational decisions.