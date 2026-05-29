Indian Railways Update: 77 Trains Cancelled in June 2026 Across Multiple States | Is Your Route Affected?

Passengers traveling by train in June 2026 should double-check their tickets and look ahead of time to the journey in question. Indian Railways has duly warned about major cancellations, diversions and route changes across several states due to track maintenance work, signaling enhancements, track remodeling and track construction work.

It appears that about 77 trains including some express, superfast and passenger services will be impacted at different times of June, causing pain for thousands of passengers across the theatre.

About 77 Trains Cancelled Across Different States In June 2026

As per the recent railway notification, 77 trains have been cancelled, which include 65 express and superfast and 12 passenger services. Apart from the cancellations, some trains will run on diverted routes, will terminate in the short run or have shorter schedules.

The Indian railway authorities have announced that these issues might arise due to the ongoing major maintenance and remodeling work for upgrading passenger safety and better service in different railway zones.

Heavily Impacted Trains In June 2026

The following are some of the long-distance and superfast services which will be the most impacted ones during the disruption period:

Tatanagar-Bilaspur Express

South Bihar Express

Ahmedabad-Howrah Express

Howrah-CSMT (Mumbai) Express

Hatia-Pune Express

Kamakhya-LTT (Mumbai) Express

Udaipur-Shalimar Express

Gaya-LTT Express

Puri-Jodhpur Express

Okha-Shalimar Express

Aside from cancellations, trains may face route diversions, delayed or earlier arrival, rearranged departure timings, and short-origin or short-termination train departures as per the railway zone and maintenance schedule.

How to Check Your Train Status

It is advised that travelling passengers check their train schedules before starting their journey. Train schedules are subject to change without notice as per the maintenance and other operational requirements of the train.

Travelers can find train status on:

* IRCTC Official website and mobile application

* National Train Enquiry System (NTES)

* Notifications from Indian Railways railway railway zone

* Railway stations infounit

* Official railway announcements

Checking the train status a few hours before departure can save the passengers from last minute confusion or unnecessary inconvenience.

Cancellation of Trains Refund Policy

Passengers whose train has been cancelled by Indian Railways are entitled to a full refund of ticket price.

Refunds for e-tickets booked on IRCTC are generally processed automatically upon train cancellation with no request for cancellation needed from the passengers side. In any case, passengers are advised to check the status of the refund from their IRCTC account.

Indian Railways has also implemented new refund and cancellation rules in 2026. According to the new guidelines, passengers cancelling confirmed tickets close to departure may be subject to higher deductions. Cancellations made in certain last-minute periods may not qualify for a refund.

Final Word

With almost 77 trains from different railway zones facing cancellation, passengers traveling in 2026 June should be vigilant and constantly check official railway updates before travelling. Whatever reason you are traveling – on a business trip, holiday or family commitments – it may be prudent to verify your train’s schedule in advance. taking its schedule in advance.

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on official railway announcements and media reports available at the time of publication. Train schedules, cancellations, diversions, and operational changes are subject to revision by Indian Railways without prior notice. Passengers are advised to verify the latest train status through official Indian Railways, IRCTC, or NTES platforms before commencing their journey. The publisher shall not be held responsible for any losses, delays, or inconvenience arising from schedule changes or inaccuracies in third-party sources.