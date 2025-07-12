LIVE TV
Air India Plane Crash: Airline Pilots' Association Questions AAIB Report, Demands 'Fair, Fact-Based Enquiry'

The Airline Pilots Association of India has expressed displeasure over the India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s preliminary report on the Air India AI171 crash.

Air India 171 plane crash

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 19:11:23 IST

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s preliminary report on the Air India AI171 crash is out in the public domain now. The investigation of the Cockpit Voice Recorder Data revealed that both fuel switches had moved to the “cut off” position. It happened shortly after take-off. The Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) of India has expressed displeasure over the report. According to the association, the investigation’s tone and direction suggested a bias towards a pilot mistake. The pilot body said that they categorically reject this presumption and insist on a “fair, fact-based inquiry”. 

Report leaked to the media without any official signature?

The pilot’s body was also disappointed at the fact that the report was “leaked” to the media without any responsible official signature or attribution. According to ALPA India, there is a lack of transparency in the investigation because they are conducted secretly.

The pilots’ body added that such investigations undermine the credibility and the public trust. ALPA India expressed concern over the fact that the qualified and experienced personnel, especially the line pilots are still not being included in the investigation team. Also, the pilot’s body mentioned a technical bulletin on possible fuel switch gate malfunctions which points to a mechanical issue being overlooked.

“The tone and direction of the investigation suggest a bias towards pilot error… ALPA India categorically rejects this presumption and insists on a fair, fact-based inquiry,” it said in a statement.

What was heard in the cockpit voice recording?

In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots can be heard asking the other, “Why did you cut off (fuel)?” while the other responded, “I did not do it.” The report has not identified the pilots involved in the exchange. 

Attempted to restart the engines

Both pilots had tried to restart the engines. However, only one of them showed partial recovery and the engine 2 failed to stabilize. Eventually, the aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel complex.

