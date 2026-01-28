Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Who Is The Owner Of Bombardier Learjet 45 Operated By VSR Aviation, That Crashed In Baramati Killing Maharashtra DY CM?

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was flying in a Bombardier Learjet 45, run by VSR Aviation, when the jet crashed in an open field just minutes before it was supposed to land at Baramati Airport. All five people on board died.

This is VSR Aviation’s second big accident in just a few years; the last one happened in September 2023, when another Learjet 45 crashed at Mumbai airport.

Ajit Pawar’s death: VSR Aviation owner speaks on the tragedy

Now, after the crash, people want answers. VK Singh, who owns the Delhi-based company, insists the plane was in top shape.

“There was no technical failure in the aircraft,” Singh said. He also pushed back against calls to ground the rest of his fleet. VSR Aviation has seven Learjets, and when someone asked if he planned to halt their flights, Singh didn’t hesitate: “Why should I ground them? They are all fit aircraft. That’s not my decision.”

He went on to defend the Learjet itself, calling it “a very, very dependable aircraft” around the world. “So, why should we ground them?” he repeated.

A bit about the Learjet: US inventor Bill Lear designed it, taking inspiration from a Swiss fighter jet. These planes can carry up to eight people. Bombardier, the Canadian aerospace company, bought the brand in 1990.

For decades, Learjet was the symbol of luxury air travel, but Bombardier stopped making them in 2021 to focus on its Global and Challenger jets.

The Learjet 45, the model that crashed, is a mid-size business jet built by Bombardier Aerospace in Canada. They made about 640 of them between 1995 and 2012.

The jet that went down belonged to VSR Aviation in Delhi. Details like the aircraft’s age aren’t clear yet. According to the DGCA, VSR’s fleet includes 18 planes, counting the one that crashed. Official records show the company operates out of Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

Who is the Owner of the VSR Aviation?

The leader of VSR Aviation is a renowned owner and founder, Vijay Kumar Singh (VK Singh). He has transformed the company to one of the biggest non-scheduled flying companies in India.

His son, Rohit Singh, is also one of the directors working closely with him and is actively involved in operations. They both contribute to the table aviation experience and have a background that includes piloting experience.

According to what can be found on the operator website, its core services are the private jet charter and leasing business, air ambulance services, and it serves mostly in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bhopal.

VSR Aviation apparently has two companies under its umbrella as per the records of Registrar of Companies (RoC) VSR Ventures and VSR Aero Engineering and both of them have Vijay Kumar Singh and Rohit Singh as directors.

Sources state that Rohit Singh is the son of Vijay Kumar Singh, and both are pilots by profession.

Services offered by VSR Aviation:

VSR Aviation is not merely about luxury flights; it is a full-service provider that is designed to fit the modern needs. Their top products are as follows:

Private Jet Charters- Perfect when the business person and high-net-worth individuals require fast and flexible flights to remote or underserved destinations.

Air Ambulance (Medevac) – Aircraft and helicopter services which save lives and provide emergency medical transportation, with good response time any time.

Aircraft Leasing & Management – Full Service solutions such as services related to operations, maintenance as well as commercial solutions to the aircraft owners.

Aviation Consultancy- Specialist advice on regulations, sourcing spares, and the interaction with such agencies as DGCA, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Airports Authority of India.

Empty-Leg Flights- not as expensive as round-trip flights, are available when aircraft are repositioning, and a one-way is required.

