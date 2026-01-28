LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar
LIVE TV
Home > India > Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV: Watch The Chilling Moment When Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Burst Into Flames In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors

Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV: Watch The Chilling Moment When Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Burst Into Flames In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati. The reports triggered panic before authorities clarified the truth.

AJIT PAWAR DIES IN A PLANE CRASH (IMAGE: X)
AJIT PAWAR DIES IN A PLANE CRASH (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 28, 2026 14:31:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV: Watch The Chilling Moment When Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Burst Into Flames In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors

Ajit Pawar dies in a plane crash: A plane carrying Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed on Wednesday morning while trying to land in Baramati. All five people on board died.

You Might Be Interested In

Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV

Nearby CCTV caught everything. You see the aircraft slam into the ground just behind a little shop, and then, almost instantly, a massive fireball erupts.

Pawar was heading to Baramati for four important meetings before the Zila Parishad elections. The crash also killed both pilots and two members of his security team, a PSO and an attendant.

You Might Be Interested In

The plane went down during a second emergency landing attempt at Baramati airport.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, “Five people on board the Mumbai to Baramati charter plane, which crash-landed, have died.” Officials pointed to poor visibility as a likely cause. The pilots were Sumit Kapoor and Sambhavi Pathak.

The aircraft, a 16-year-old Bombardier Learjet 45 (tail number VT-SSK), belonged to Delhi-based charter company VSR. The jet was reduced to ashes, with debris scattered everywhere. It was part of VSR’s fleet of 17 planes.

About The Bombardier Learjet 45

The Learjet 45 hit the skies in the late ‘90s, bringing a bit more space and speed to the business jet scene. Bombardier built it as part of the Learjet lineup, and later rolled out the 45XR, which took things up a notch when it came to performance. 

Fast forward to 2021, Bombardier decided to move on from light and mid-size jets and stopped making all Learjet models. Even so, you’ll still spot Learjet 45s and 45XRs flying all over the world. Corporate teams, charter companies, air ambulance crews, and even government agencies all still rely on these jets.

Now, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is looking into the recent crash. They’re running the investigation and will figure out what happens next.

Here’s something that stands out: On September 14, 2023, another Learjet 45XR operated by VSR tail number VT-DBL ran into trouble at Mumbai airport.

That flight wasn’t on a regular schedule; it was flying passengers from Visakhapatnam and got caught in heavy rain and low visibility on approach. 

Things went sideways after the plane touched down on Runway 27. The autopilot clicked off, and then the cockpit started blaring stall and terrain warnings. The jet veered off the runway, crashed near the taxiways, and broke in two. Fire broke out, but everyone made it out alive. Some people got hurt, but nobody died.

ALSO READ: Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: What Went Wrong With Learjet 45 In Baramati? Fog-Choked Landing, Runway Slip, No SoS – What May Have Caused Tragedy

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 2:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ajit pawar deathajit pawar plane crashajit-pawarBaramatihome-hero-pos-4

RELATED News

Who Was Shambhavi Pathak? The Pilot Flying Ajit Pawar’s Last Flight When Learjet 45 Crashed In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors

Who Was Pinky Mali? 29-Year-Old Flight Attendant Killed In Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Baramati Plane Crash

Meet Parth Pawar: Ajit Pawar’s Elder Son Likely To Take Over NCP After Maharashtra Dy CM’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash

Was Ajit Pawar’s Body Identified Through His Wristwatch? Heartbreaking Reports Emerge After Maharashtra Dy CM Dies In Baramati Plane Crash

Supriya Sule “Devasted” As ‘Dada’ Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash In Maharashtra’s Baramati

LATEST NEWS

Union Budget 2026 Roadmap: President Murmu Sets The Economic Tone As Budget Session Opens

‘Respecting Iran’s Sovereignty’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Calls Iran President, Assures ’Kingdom Will Not Allow Its Airspace Or Territory To Be Used’ Amid US Tensions

Union Budget 2026: High-Tech Classrooms and Job-Ready Graduates Take Centre Stage, More Funding Poured Into Education Sector

Oppo K-Series Teaser Out: Is K15 Coming Soon? Design, Specs, Price Expectations And All You Need To Know

Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV: Watch The Chilling Moment When Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Burst Into Flames In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors

F1 | Watch Viral Video: Max Verstappen Slips, Isack Hadjar Crashes As Red Bull Endure Nightmare In Barcelona Testing

India’s Defence System In Spotlight: Union Budget 2026 Fuels AI, Indigenous Missiles, and Drone Modernisation

Inaugural Meeting Of The US-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group

Who Is Alina Amir? New Viral Pakistani MMS Link Trend Emerges After Fatima Jatoi Leaked Video And Umair 7:11 Clip

ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge

Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV: Watch The Chilling Moment When Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Burst Into Flames In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV: Watch The Chilling Moment When Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Burst Into Flames In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV: Watch The Chilling Moment When Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Burst Into Flames In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors
Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV: Watch The Chilling Moment When Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Burst Into Flames In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors
Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV: Watch The Chilling Moment When Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Burst Into Flames In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors
Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV: Watch The Chilling Moment When Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Burst Into Flames In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors

QUICK LINKS