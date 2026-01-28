Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV: Watch The Chilling Moment When Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Burst Into Flames In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors

Ajit Pawar dies in a plane crash: A plane carrying Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed on Wednesday morning while trying to land in Baramati. All five people on board died.

Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV

Nearby CCTV caught everything. You see the aircraft slam into the ground just behind a little shop, and then, almost instantly, a massive fireball erupts.

Pawar was heading to Baramati for four important meetings before the Zila Parishad elections. The crash also killed both pilots and two members of his security team, a PSO and an attendant.

The plane went down during a second emergency landing attempt at Baramati airport.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, “Five people on board the Mumbai to Baramati charter plane, which crash-landed, have died.” Officials pointed to poor visibility as a likely cause. The pilots were Sumit Kapoor and Sambhavi Pathak.

The aircraft, a 16-year-old Bombardier Learjet 45 (tail number VT-SSK), belonged to Delhi-based charter company VSR. The jet was reduced to ashes, with debris scattered everywhere. It was part of VSR’s fleet of 17 planes.





About The Bombardier Learjet 45

The Learjet 45 hit the skies in the late ‘90s, bringing a bit more space and speed to the business jet scene. Bombardier built it as part of the Learjet lineup, and later rolled out the 45XR, which took things up a notch when it came to performance.

Fast forward to 2021, Bombardier decided to move on from light and mid-size jets and stopped making all Learjet models. Even so, you’ll still spot Learjet 45s and 45XRs flying all over the world. Corporate teams, charter companies, air ambulance crews, and even government agencies all still rely on these jets.

Now, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is looking into the recent crash. They’re running the investigation and will figure out what happens next.

Here’s something that stands out: On September 14, 2023, another Learjet 45XR operated by VSR tail number VT-DBL ran into trouble at Mumbai airport.

That flight wasn’t on a regular schedule; it was flying passengers from Visakhapatnam and got caught in heavy rain and low visibility on approach.

Things went sideways after the plane touched down on Runway 27. The autopilot clicked off, and then the cockpit started blaring stall and terrain warnings. The jet veered off the runway, crashed near the taxiways, and broke in two. Fire broke out, but everyone made it out alive. Some people got hurt, but nobody died.

