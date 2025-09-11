Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To SP Leader Azam Khan In Rampur Dungarpur Eviction Case

Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in the controversial Dungarpur forced eviction case from Rampur, providing relief to the aged politician who has been embroiled in several court cases in the past few years. The court also granted bail to co-accused contractor Barkat Ali, who had been found guilty with Khan.

Justice Sameer Jain passed the order while considering the criminal appeals moved by both Khan and Ali. The Rampur MP/MLA court sentenced Azam Khan to 10 years and Barkat Ali to seven years on May 30, 2024. Both had moved against the verdict in the High Court, seeking bail until their appeals were heard. Following the completion of hearings, the High Court reserved judgment on August 12, 2025, and delivered the order this week.

A case of December 2016

The matter arose out of a complaint that was submitted by a Rampur resident, Abrar, claiming that Azam Khan, retired Circle Officer Ale Hasan Khan, and Barkat Ali attacked him, terrorized him into fearing the worst, and razed his house in Dungarpur colony during December 2016. While the alleged occurrence took place in the year 2016, Abrar submitted an FIR in August 2019 at Ganj police station.

After his complaint, other residents of the Dungarpur colony also reported similar charges, resulting in at least 12 different cases against Khan and others. These cases included serious offenses, such as robbery, theft, intimidation, and assault, apart from charges of forced demolition. In one of these cases, the Rampur MP/MLA court held Khan and Ali guilty, giving rise to the appeal proceedings before the High Court.

With Wednesday’s decision, both Khan and Ali have obtained bail, although their criminal appeals are still pending. For Azam Khan, a former minister and senior SP leader, the judgment brings temporary respite but does not bring an end to the ongoing legal glare on his involvement in land grabbing and eviction cases in Rampur.

ALSO READ: Cybercrime Syndicate Operating From Delhi’s Kakrola And Uttam Nagar Areas Busted By Delhi Police