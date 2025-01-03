Allu Arjun Granted Regular Bail In Theatre Stampede Case

Allu Arjun, lead actor of Pushpa 2, gets regular bail in theatre stampede case; incidents were due to overcrowding casualties. Actor taken into custody first but then he was let go after securing interim bail from Telangana High Court.

The lead actor of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun, has been given regular bail in a theatre stampede case. This stampede took place during a screening of the movie, due to overcrowding, which caused unfortunate casualties. The actor was granted bail on two sureties bonds, each worth Rs 50,000.

Telangana High Court granted interim bail to Allu Arjun after he was taken into custody by the Chikkadpally police in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theater during the benefit show of Pushpa 2 on December 4. After the Nampally court had ordered remand for 14 days, the actor was first sent to Cherlapally jail, but later he was released as he managed to get interim bail from the High Court.

