Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Allu Arjun To Spend Night In Hyderabad Jail Following Arrest In Stampede Case: What’s Next?

Allu Arjun will remain in Hyderabad's central jail overnight after his arrest in connection with a fatal stampede at his movie's premiere. Jail authorities cited restrictions on prisoner releases at night. He will be released the following morning.

Allu Arjun To Spend Night In Hyderabad Jail Following Arrest In Stampede Case: What’s Next?

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who has been basking in the glory of his blockbuster Pushpa franchise, spent Friday night in Hyderabad’s Chanchalguda Central Jail. Jail officials confirmed that the actor would spend the night in custody as there was a restriction on the release of prisoners at night. “He will be released tomorrow morning,” said a jail official, citing the late receipt of the bail order and adherence to jail protocols.

Arrest Follows Tragic Stampede Incident

Arjun’s arrest is from a stampede that broke out on December 4 at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. It resulted in the death of a 39-year-old woman and had her eight-year-old son admitted to the hospital. Police have registered cases against Allu Arjun, his security personnel, and the management of the theatre, following a complaint lodged by the family of the victim.

Earlier on Friday, tensions rose as Hyderabad police arrived at Arjun’s house to effect the arrest. The actor was seen arguing with officers and protesting their entry into his private space. “It is definitely not a good thing,” said Arjun, who showed his anguish before being taken to Chikkadpally police station in a government vehicle.

Bail At High Court

Arjun was produced at the Nampally court, which directed 14-day judicial custody. The actor was lodged in the Manjeera block of Chanchalguda Jail, granted Special Class by the court. However, in a significant relief to the National Award-winning actor, Telangana High Court gave him four weeks of interim bail later in the evening. The next hearing is on January 21, 2025.

The stampede tragedy has garnered much attention, with the event facing allegations of mismanagement and overcrowding. Arjun’s lawyers filed a petition with the Telangana High Court to get the FIR registered against him dismissed. The case is still unfolding as the authorities investigate the incident and the role of the actor in the unfortunate incident.

ALSO READ | Do The New Criminal Laws Address The Past Deficiencies? Insights From Vivek Tankha & Aman Lekhi | Legally Speaking

Filed under

Allu Arjun Hyderabad police national news Pushpa 2 Telangana High Court

Advertisement

Also Read

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi Injured During Luxembourg Trip, Hospitalized for Treatment

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi Injured During Luxembourg Trip, Hospitalized for Treatment

Mike Tyson Reveals He Can’t Remember Jake Paul Fight: ‘I Was Just So Confused’

Mike Tyson Reveals He Can’t Remember Jake Paul Fight: ‘I Was Just So Confused’

Mystery Drone Crashes Into New Jersey Home: What We Know So Far

Mystery Drone Crashes Into New Jersey Home: What We Know So Far

Over 2000 Cases Of Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh Within 15 Days After Sheikh Hasina Fled: CDPHR Releases Ground Report

Over 2000 Cases Of Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh Within 15 Days After Sheikh Hasina...

Does India Need A Debate On The Constitution? Insights From Sudhanshu Trivedi At Legally Speaking

Does India Need A Debate On The Constitution? Insights From Sudhanshu Trivedi At Legally Speaking

Entertainment

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s Husband

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox