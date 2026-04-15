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Home > India News > Amarnath Yatra 2026 Registration Begins: How Can You Apply Online? Check Dates, Routes, Application Form And Complete Process Here

Amarnath Yatra 2026 Registration Begins: How Can You Apply Online? Check Dates, Routes, Application Form And Complete Process Here

Advance registration for Amarnath Yatra begins on Wednesday April 15, as the 57-day pilgrimage will begin on July 3, 2026, and end on August 28, 2026.

Advance registration for Amarnath Yatra begins on Wednesday April 15, as the 57-day pilgrimage will begin on July 3, 2026, and end on August 28, 2026. Photo: ANI
Advance registration for Amarnath Yatra begins on Wednesday April 15, as the 57-day pilgrimage will begin on July 3, 2026, and end on August 28, 2026. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 15, 2026 16:37:38 IST

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Amarnath Yatra 2026 Registration Begins: How Can You Apply Online? Check Dates, Routes, Application Form And Complete Process Here

Advance registration for the yearly Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra started on Wednesday in Jammu and other parts of India. The 57-day pilgrimage will begin on July 3, 2026, and end on August 28, 2026, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Earlier on April 12, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also serves as the Chairman of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), officially announced that the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, spanning a total of 57 days.

Addressing reporters here, LG Sinha said, “The pilgrimage will begin on July 3rd and conclude on Rakshabandhan on August 28th. Overall, this year’s pilgrimage will be slightly longer. It will span 57 days. The Pratham Puja will be held on Jyeshtha Purnima, 29 June 2026. Registration will begin on April 15th.

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He added that advance registration facilities will be available both online and offline. “Advance registration is available at 554 bank branches. Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank have various branches across the country where this registration will be conducted. Online registration can also be done through the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board,” LG Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor further stated that devotees must be between 13 and 70 years of age to be eligible for the Yatra. He noted that participation has witnessed a steady rise in recent years, reflecting growing faith and improved infrastructure.

Highlighting arrangements, LG Sinha said several initiatives have been introduced to enhance safety and convenience. RFID cards have been made mandatory for all pilgrims, while group accidental insurance cover has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

He also pointed to significant infrastructure upgrades, including widening of tracks on both Baltal and Nunwan routes, improved bridges, and strengthened disaster management mechanisms with deployment of mountain rescue teams and security forces. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Give Ram A Chance Once’: BJP Candidate Suvendu Adhikari’s Poila Baisakh Pitch Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections, Says ‘Thieves Ruled For 15 Years, Left For 35’

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Amarnath Yatra 2026 Registration Begins: How Can You Apply Online? Check Dates, Routes, Application Form And Complete Process Here
Amarnath Yatra 2026 Registration Begins: How Can You Apply Online? Check Dates, Routes, Application Form And Complete Process Here
Amarnath Yatra 2026 Registration Begins: How Can You Apply Online? Check Dates, Routes, Application Form And Complete Process Here
Amarnath Yatra 2026 Registration Begins: How Can You Apply Online? Check Dates, Routes, Application Form And Complete Process Here

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