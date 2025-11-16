Amid SIR In West Bengal, Sonagachi Sex Workers Urge Addition Of Their Names In The Voter List

Sex workers in Kolkata’s Sonagachi area are urging the government to include their names in the voter list as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process begins in Bengal. Many sex workers fear being left out due to a lack of documentation, with some having no connection with their parents or original homes.



The Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, an NGO working for sex workers, has submitted a written appeal to the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, demanding special verification camps within Sonagachi. They’re proposing on-site registration drives, allowing sex workers to self-declare their residence with NGO or peer verification.

Secretary of the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Samiti, Sonagachi, Bishakha Laskar, urged the government to enrol the names of sex workers in the voter list.



Speaking to ANI, she underlined that most of them (sex workers) are not in touch with their families, since they left their homes years ago.



“Sex workers are facing problems with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) because not everyone has their documents. This is because many have left their homes and have no connection with their families… Our demand is that it would be good if the names of sex workers are included (in the voter list) based on the documents they have…” she said.



#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Bishakha Laskar, secretary of the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Samiti, Sonagachi, said, “Sex workers are facing problems with the SIR because not everyone has their documents. This is because many have left their homes and have no connection with their… pic.twitter.com/vszlKZ3JPk — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025







Furthermore, she highlighted that the sex workers received their Voter ID Card in 2002. Only after that did they start voting.

“Sex workers received the official voter ID cards in 2002… Prior to that, they had no voter ID cards…We began exercising our voting rights after 2002…Naturally, our name won’t be present in the 2002 voter list…” she said.



Laskar stated that now several sex workers have official documents such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Ration Card, etc. She urged the government to consider these documents.



“Now some people have documents like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Ration Card, Passport, electricity bill, etc…We urge the government to add their names in the SIR on the basis of these documents, it will benefit the community…” she stated.

She outlined that the committee has sent a written application for at least 12,000 sex workers present at Sonagachi brothel to the authorities, demanding the enrollment of sex workers’ names in the voter list on the basis of the available documents.



“There are a total of 12,000 sex workers at Sonagachi brothel, out of which 8,000 reside here and the rest 4,000 fly for work regularly…These sex workers are facing a lot of issues, that’s why we have sent the letter to the Election Commissioner…We are waiting for a response…” she said.



The Election Commission has assured that special measures are being taken to ensure that all eligible citizens are included.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday that over 95% of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Enumeration Forms have been distributed across 12 states and Union Territories in Phase II.



According to the Daily Bulletin issued at 3 PM today, the ECI confirmed that 48,67,37,064 SIR forms have been successfully delivered to electors out of the 50,97,43,173 printed, covering regions – Andaman and Nicobar, Chattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.



Over 5.33 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 10.41 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been deployed. With 6.41 crore electors, Tamil Nadu has distributed 5.90 crore forms, achieving a 92.04% coverage. Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest number of electors (15.44 crore), has attained a distribution of 94.37%.In contrast, smaller regions, such as Goa and Lakshadweep, achieved 100% distribution. Form distributed in Gujarat – 98.58%; Madhya Pradesh: 98.38%; Rajasthan: 97.32%;

West Bengal: 98.08%; and Puducherry: 93.88%. Only Kerala, at 87.54%, remains below the 90% mark.

Currently, a nationwide SIR phase two is being carried out in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector’s list to be published on February 7, 2026. According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4.

(Inputs taken from ANI)