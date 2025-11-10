Amit Shah Visits Injured At LNJP Hospital, Reviews Situation At Red Fort Blast Site

Delhi Police detained Salman, the registered owner of the i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening. During interrogation, Salman informed the police that he had already sold the car and no longer possessed it. He said he was unaware of the vehicle’s current owner or its whereabouts.

Investigators are verifying his statement and tracing the new owner to confirm the sale details. Officials have intensified the probe to determine how the car ended up at the blast site and whether it was linked to any suspicious activity.

Details of the initial owner of i20 car

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Blast Site

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Red Fort blast site soon after the incident to assess the situation. He also visited LNJP Hospital to meet the injured victims and review medical arrangements. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh accompanied him. Hospital authorities called back doctors, nurses, and paramedics from leave to handle the emergency. Security has been tightened in and around the hospital with NSG, paramilitary, and Delhi Police personnel deployed. Additional ambulances have been stationed for emergency use.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the spot.

While addressing the media, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “A blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in Delhi around 7 pm. Due to the explosion, several vehicles were damaged, and people were injured, with eight deaths confirmed so far.” He added that teams from Delhi Police Special Cell, Crime Branch, NIA, SPG, and FSL reached the site immediately and began a detailed investigation. He said all possibilities are being examined and the agencies will determine the cause of the blast at the earliest.

On Delhi blast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "A blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in Delhi today at around 7 pm. Due to the blast, 3-4 vehicles were damaged, and people also got injured, and some died. As per Hospital sources, eight people…

When asked about the possibility of a terror attack, Amit Shah stated, “We are keeping all angles open and investigating from every direction. It is too early to say what caused the incident until FSL and NSG analyses are complete.” He said orders have been given to check CCTV footage in the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk area. He confirmed that the Prime Minister had been briefed on the situation and that a high-level review meeting would be held at the Home Ministry tomorrow morning.

Security Tightened Across Delhi and NCR

After the explosion, security agencies intensified surveillance across Delhi and the NCR. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) issued a nationwide alert covering airports, metro stations, and key government facilities. Delhi Police cordoned off the Red Fort area and adjoining routes to regulate public movement. LNJP Hospital continues to admit patients, with emergency medical teams working continuously. Officials confirmed that high alert protocols have also been extended to Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra as part of coordinated security efforts.

In Gujarat, Ahmedabad has been placed on high alert following the Delhi blast. Police have tightened checks across the city, particularly at railway stations, where all incoming vehicles are being thoroughly inspected. DCP Rupal Solanki confirmed that security has been strengthened to maintain public safety.

