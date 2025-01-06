Anmol Bishnoi Ordered Baba Siddique’s Murder To Assert Crime Network’s Dominance: Police

Fugitive gangster Anmol Bishnoi allegedly orchestrated the killing of NCP politician Baba Siddique to instill fear and assert dominance through his criminal syndicate, according to the charge sheet filed by Mumbai Police on Monday.

The 4,590-page charge sheet, filed by the crime branch in a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court, named 29 accused. This includes 26 individuals already arrested and three others, including Anmol Bishnoi, who remain on the run. Bishnoi, the brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is believed to have been the mastermind behind the murder. The other two wanted suspects are Mohammad Yasin Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar, who are also allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Police claim they have gathered strong evidence linking all 29 accused to the crime. In addition to Bishnoi and his co-conspirators, the charge sheet also includes the three shooters involved in the murder. Among the arrested is Shivkumar Gautam, who is believed to have been the main shooter, along with his accomplices. The accused have been charged with murder under the Indian Penal Code, and MCOCA has been invoked against all of them due to the nature of the crime.

Baba Siddique, a 66-year-old former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on October 12, 2024, by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra, Mumbai. The police investigation has so far resulted in the collection of key evidence, including five firearms, six magazines, and 35 mobile phones. Authorities have also recorded statements from 88 people and listed a total of 180 witnesses, including Zeeshan Siddique.

While Lawrence Bishnoi’s involvement in the murder has not been conclusively established, investigators had earlier revealed that Anmol Bishnoi operates his own separate gang. This gang is primarily active in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, and he is allegedly trying to expand his influence in the underworld.

In November, Mumbai Police confirmed that they had sought Anmol Bishnoi’s extradition after receiving information from US authorities that he was located in the United States. Bishnoi, wanted in several high-profile crimes, including the murder of Baba Siddique, was named as a suspect in a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in April 2024.

In connection with the attack on Salman Khan’s residence, a lookout circular was issued against Anmol Bishnoi, who later claimed responsibility for the shooting. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest. Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi remains in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat.

