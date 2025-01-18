The National Commission for Women (NCW) has raised serious concerns over the investigation into the Anna University sexual assault case.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has raised serious concerns over the investigation into the Anna University sexual assault case as per NewsX sources. The Commission has highlighted procedural lapses and made several recommendations to ensure justice for the victim and improve safeguards against similar incidents in the future.

Key Recommendations by the NCW’s Fact-Finding Committee:

Independent Monitoring of SIT:

The accused is reportedly a habitual offender who has exploited his unrestricted campus access to target unsuspecting victims. While a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Madras High Court, the NCW recommends that an independent agency monitor its proceedings to ensure impartiality and restore trust among victims and women groups. Compensation Payment:

The NCW emphasized the immediate disbursement of ₹25 lakh compensation as directed by the Madras High Court in PIL WP Nos. 39893 and 39895 of 2024. Confidentiality Breach:

Strict action is advised against the police and media personnel who disclosed the victim’s identity, violating her privacy and legal rights. Misguided Complaint Filing:

The actions of the investigating officer and the Station House Officer (SHO), who allegedly misled the victim into filing a complaint under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act instead of registering a sexual assault case, should be thoroughly investigated. Past Offenses:

Details of any prior cases involving the accused should be promptly submitted to the Commission for review. Accused’s Custody:

The accused, currently held in hospital custody due to a fractured leg, must be transferred to regular jail custody without delay. Psychological Support for the Victim:

Free psychological counseling services should be immediately provided to the victim. Victim and Family Safety:

The state must ensure adequate safety measures and security for the victim and her family. University Accountability:

The university’s failure to address previous allegations against the accused, including attempts to assault the victim’s roommate, demands strict action against negligent authorities. FIR Recording Practices:

To avoid distortion or bias, all FIRs in sexual assault cases should be recorded using audiovisual methods. CCTNS Technology Monitoring:

Police stations must verify that case details uploaded to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS) do not disclose the victim’s identity. Timely Medical Examination:

Medical examinations should be conducted promptly, with the involvement of female medical officers when necessary. Supervised Investigations:

Sexual assault cases should be overseen by high-ranking officers such as ACPs or Dy SPs, preferably involving IPS officers, including female IPS officers. Special Prosecutors:

Renowned special prosecutors should be appointed for sensitive sexual assault cases. Fast-Track Trials:

Trials in such cases must be expedited to ensure swift justice. Electronic Evidence Review:

Investigators should examine the accused’s electronic devices to uncover past offenses and prevent further incidents. Post-Conviction Surveillance:

Accused individuals with prior convictions should remain under surveillance, with proper documentation maintained. Emergency Assistance Awareness:

The “112 India” emergency assistance app should be widely promoted, especially in educational institutions, public transport hubs, and other high-traffic areas. Access Control in Institutions:

Universities and colleges must implement strict access control, keeping detailed records of all visitors. Security Audits:

Physical security infrastructure, including CCTV coverage, should be frequently audited by third-party agencies. Awareness Campaigns:

Local police stations should regularly conduct awareness drives for young women, focusing on prevention and response to sexual assault. Public Transport Safety:

CCTV installation in city buses and mandatory alarm buttons in cabs should be implemented to enhance commuter safety.

The Anna University sexual assault case underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms in handling such incidents. The NCW’s comprehensive recommendations aim to ensure justice for the victim while addressing structural and procedural flaws in law enforcement, institutional safety, and social awareness. If implemented effectively, these measures could significantly reduce the risk of similar crimes in the future.

