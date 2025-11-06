LIVE TV
Home > India > Anunay Sood, Renowned Travel Photographer And Influencer Passes Away At 32

Anunay Sood, Renowned Travel Photographer And Influencer Passes Away At 32

Popular travel influencer Anunay Sood has passed away at 32, his family announced on Instagram. The Dubai-based photographer recently shared posts from Las Vegas. The cause of death is unknown. His family has requested privacy and asked followers not to gather.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 6, 2025 07:38:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood, who is famous for his breathtaking travel visuals, died aged 32. His family gave the news on Thursday morning via an emotional post shared on his official Instagram account.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing,” the statement read, requesting privacy during this sad time. The family also requested his followers to not assemble near any personal property or try to contact them in any manner. “Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace,” the note added.

The exact cause of Anunay’s death is yet to be disclosed, but from his recent social media activity, it seems that he was in Las Vegas. Just two days ago, he posted a carousel on Instagram, where he shared snippets of his day spent with luxury sports cars. “Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines,” he captioned the post.

Here is the Instagram Post



Anunay Sood was among India’s most popular travel content creators with 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He was every travel enthusiast’s favorite for his aesthetic travel photographs, cinematic reels, and storytelling-based vlogs. He had uploaded a video titled “Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit” on YouTube on November 3.

His work earned him consistent recognition, and he featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years-2022, 2023, and 2024. According to his bio on Forbes, Anunay started documenting his travels on Instagram before relocating to Dubai, where he was also running a marketing firm.

News of his sudden demise has left fans and other creators in shock, many of them flooding the comment sections of his posts with tributes and condolences.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 7:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anunay SoodAnunay Sood deathAnunay Sood InstagramAnunay Sood Las VegasDubai influencer death

