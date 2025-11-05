Banaras Glows With More Than 15 Lakh Diyas: Dev Deepawali Lights Up At Ganga Ghats

And once again Kashi, the ancient city of Varanasi, transcended earthliness into a divine celestial stage for the celebration of Dev Deepawali: Dev Deepawali in kartik purnima, with lights illuminated for the gods-A festival that witnessed perhaps the most breathtaking spectacle of approximately 15 lakhs earthen diyas lighting up the crescent-shaped stretch of the Ganga’s ghats.

This overwhelming glow that has reflected in the holy river has birthed an unreal golden landscape that has prompted many to see the spectacular as the “Descent of the Gods” to wash in Her waters. This year’s grand scale, with every foot and parapet of the 88 ghats glowing, establishes the festival’s claim to this unique spiritual and cultural wonder on a global footing.

Divine Illumination: Mythological Significance

Dev Deepawali has ancient history in Hindu mythology of great conquests. Mainly it is celebrated on the day Lord Shiva vanquished the strong demon, Tripurasura, an act that restored the order of cosmos and gave Shiva the name Tripurari.

This victory of the gods was celebrated with an illumination, and every year Kashi, the city of Shiva, imitates this cosmic rejoicing. The tradition of Deepdan (the offering of lamps) stands as an act of devotion to Ganga Maa and the Lord Shiva, signifying the victory of light (Dharma) over darkness (Adharma).

The massive number of lamps with contributions from the state government and local committees is actually a mass offering of faith that illuminates the Ganga Ghats Diyas city from Adi Keshav Ghat to Assi.

Kashi’s Cultural Unity: A Festival of the People

Apart from its religious core, the celebration truly symbolizes and embodies the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ One India, Great India. These enormous arrangements, alongside the meticulous arrangements of all 15 lakh diyas, are large-scale testimony of communal cooperation.

Local potters and women’s self-help groups gain a lot as they supply the massive number of lamps, thus giving an economic upturn to local artisans.

The evening’s programs ordinarily include a spellbinding Ganga Aarti expressed through a team of young priests touching the skies, offering an honorary homage to the Indian martyrs, and, at times, a modern 3D projection show which marries ancient ritual with contemporary art in celebration of Kashi’s timeless spirit and culture.

