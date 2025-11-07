Anunay Sood’s Cause Of Death FINALLY Revealed? Las Vegas Police Gives Big Update On Influencer’s Untimely Death

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood, who is famous for his breathtaking travel visuals, died on Thursday in Las Vegas. His family gave the news via an emotional post shared on his official Instagram account. However, the cause of his death has not been revealed yet, leaving fans and followers in shock and grief. But the Las Vegas police have revealed some details related to Anunay Sood’s death.

Las Vegas Police Statement on Anunay Sood’s Cause Of Death

Las Vegas Police said in a statement, “On November 4, 2025, LVMPD responded to a dead body located in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers assisted the coroner and took a non-criminal/medical report.

The LV police or coroner’s office has not released an update on the cause of the death.

Family Mourns Death of Anunay Sood

Following the passing of Anunay Sood, his family mourns his death, stating, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing.” Their post urged Anunay Sood’s followers to refrain from gathering near the family’s residence and to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Anunay Sood Achievements

Anunay Sood was among India’s most popular travel content creators with 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. His work earned him consistent recognition, and he featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Strs list for three consecutive years- 2022, 2023, and 2024.