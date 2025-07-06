Apex Court Administration Seeks Removal of Ex-CJI Chandrachud From Official Bungalow, Writes To Centre

The Supreme Court administration has formally written a letter to the Centre, seeking immediate action to vacate the official residence of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi, noting that ex-CJI DY Chandrachud has continued to occupy the official residence beyond the permitted period.

Sources said that the apex court administration communicated to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on July 1, citing the designated residence for the sitting Chief Justice of India — Bungalow No. 5 on Krishna Menon Marg — be vacated and returned to the court’s housing pool.

The letter from the Supreme Court administration to the Ministry’s secretary dated July 1 stated, “I am to request you to take the possession of Bungalow No. 5, Krishna Menon Marg, from former CJI DY Chandrachud without any further delay as not only the permission that was granted for retention has expired on 31st May, 2025, but also six months provided in Rule 3B of the 2022 Rules has expired on 10th May, 2025.”

2022 Supreme Court Judges Rules Permits Retired Chief Justice to Retain Official Accommodation For Six Months

Under Rule 3B of the 2022 Supreme Court Judges Rules, a retired Chief Justice is allowed to retain official accommodation for up to six months post-retirement. A retired Chief Justice of India can retain a type VII bungalow, a level below the 5, Krishna Menon Marg bungalow, for a maximum period of six months post-retirement, as per Rule 3B of the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022.

Justice Chandrachud, who has served as the 50th CJI between November 2022 and November 2024, is currently occupying the official residence of the Chief Justice of India, nearly eight months after demitting office.

On December 18, last year, Justice Chandrachud has written to then CJI Khanna requesting him to allow him continue residing in the 5, Krishna Menon Marge residence till April 30, 2025. Then CJI Khanna gave his nod pursuant to which MoHUA approved the retention of the type VIII bungalow at Krishna Menon Marg by Justice Chandrachud from December 11, 2024, to April 30, 2025.

The Ministry conveyed the approval to the Supreme Court administration by a letter of February 13, 2025.