Home > India > Are Flights Back on Track? Delhi Airport Releases Advisory as IndiGo Recovers and Operations Steadily Return to Normal

Are Flights Back on Track? Delhi Airport Releases Advisory as IndiGo Recovers and Operations Steadily Return to Normal

IndiGo’s massive flight chaos begins to ease as Delhi Airport reports gradual recovery. SpiceJet steps in with extra departures, offering relief to stranded passengers amid ongoing delays, cancellations, and uncertain schedules.

IndiGo Flight Disruption

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 6, 2025 08:04:56 IST

Are Flights Back on Track? Delhi Airport Releases Advisory as IndiGo Recovers and Operations Steadily Return to Normal

IndiGo Chaos Eases, Delhi Airport Gets Back On Track; Releases Advisory

Delhi Airport has actually revealed what it has been up to, and the positive aspect is that the situation has begun to return to normal slowly but surely. Following the chaos of IndiGo over the weekend which resulted in the cancellation of over a thousand flights and passengers scattering all over the airport lounges, Indira Gandhi International Airport has come out with a new announcement: “operations are gradually picking up”.

Indeed, gradually. Not running. Not turbo-charged. But certainly along the right path.

If you were amongst those passengers who kept refreshing the boarding pass as if it was a cricket scorecard, this could finally be the update that you have been longing for. IndiGo is again bringing together its planes, crews, and timetables, similar to a person trying to stack the Jenga blocks back after a big shake.

Delhi Airport has also advised travellers to verify their flight status before heading out to the airport, since even though the worst part appears to be over, a few bumps might still be there on the runway.

So, for the time being, relax. 

SpiceJet Takes the Lead While IndiGo Is in a Dilemma: More Departures from Delhi Have Been Announced

Are you caught in the IndiGo mess and thinking if you will ever reach your location? The good news is that the relief is on the way, actually, it is on the way, by air. SpiceJet is air-expressing its support, as it is to add more departures from Delhi on Saturday, to help passengers get away from the continuing delays and cancellations. Since IndiGo flights are playing hide-and-seek, SpiceJet’s extra flights are nothing short of a miracle for those who are tired of refreshing boarding passes as if they were stock prices. If you are thinking of switching airlines, check the status of your flight right now, these seats are more likely to disappear than your patience in the airport lounge!

IndiGo Chaos Unfolds: Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded, and the Drama at Airports

If, in case, you were at an airport in early December 2025 just staring at your boarding pass as if it was a winning lottery ticket, now you know why. IndiGo experienced a rough time on the ground, literally, thousands of passengers were involved, due to the stricter rules regarding pilot duties and the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that IndiGo apparently had not anticipated. The longer rest periods and night-flight restrictions forced the airline to look for crew frantically, causing over 1,000 cancellations on December 5 alone.

Major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai turned into makeshift lounges for the stranded passengers, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation intervened, ordering investigations and providing temporary exemptions. IndiGo came out with a “Plan B”: full refunds, free rebooking, meals, hotels, basically turning chaos into a customer service marathon.

Passengers need to check their flight status, take a coffee break, and possibly give the AirSewa portal a try; it might just save you a lot of stress!

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 8:01 AM IST
Are Flights Back on Track? Delhi Airport Releases Advisory as IndiGo Recovers and Operations Steadily Return to Normal

Are Flights Back on Track? Delhi Airport Releases Advisory as IndiGo Recovers and Operations Steadily Return to Normal

