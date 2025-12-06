Are Flights Back on Track? Delhi Airport Releases Advisory as IndiGo Recovers and Operations Steadily Return to Normal

IndiGo Chaos Eases, Delhi Airport Gets Back On Track; Releases Advisory
Delhi Airport has actually revealed what it has been up to, and the positive aspect is that the situation has begun to return to normal slowly but surely. Following the chaos of IndiGo over the weekend which resulted in the cancellation of over a thousand flights and passengers scattering all over the airport lounges, Indira Gandhi International Airport has come out with a new announcement: “operations are gradually picking up”.
Passenger Advisory issued at 2350 Hours#DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory #DELAdvisory pic.twitter.com/UvzliwSh4t
, Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 5, 2025
Indeed, gradually. Not running. Not turbo-charged. But certainly along the right path.
If you were amongst those passengers who kept refreshing the boarding pass as if it was a cricket scorecard, this could finally be the update that you have been longing for. IndiGo is again bringing together its planes, crews, and timetables, similar to a person trying to stack the Jenga blocks back after a big shake.
Delhi Airport has also advised travellers to verify their flight status before heading out to the airport, since even though the worst part appears to be over, a few bumps might still be there on the runway.
So, for the time being, relax.
SpiceJet Takes the Lead While IndiGo Is in a Dilemma: More Departures from Delhi Have Been Announced
Are you caught in the IndiGo mess and thinking if you will ever reach your location? The good news is that the relief is on the way, actually, it is on the way, by air. SpiceJet is air-expressing its support, as it is to add more departures from Delhi on Saturday, to help passengers get away from the continuing delays and cancellations. Since IndiGo flights are playing hide-and-seek, SpiceJet’s extra flights are nothing short of a miracle for those who are tired of refreshing boarding passes as if they were stock prices. If you are thinking of switching airlines, check the status of your flight right now, these seats are more likely to disappear than your patience in the airport lounge!
Quick Update: We’ve added more Delhi departures for 6 December for your convenience#flyspicejet #spicejet #Delhi #AdditionalFlights #flights #aviation #addspicetoyourtravel pic.twitter.com/yfrW5GL66v
, SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 5, 2025
IndiGo Chaos Unfolds: Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded, and the Drama at Airports
If, in case, you were at an airport in early December 2025 just staring at your boarding pass as if it was a winning lottery ticket, now you know why. IndiGo experienced a rough time on the ground, literally, thousands of passengers were involved, due to the stricter rules regarding pilot duties and the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that IndiGo apparently had not anticipated. The longer rest periods and night-flight restrictions forced the airline to look for crew frantically, causing over 1,000 cancellations on December 5 alone.
Major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai turned into makeshift lounges for the stranded passengers, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation intervened, ordering investigations and providing temporary exemptions. IndiGo came out with a “Plan B”: full refunds, free rebooking, meals, hotels, basically turning chaos into a customer service marathon.
Passengers need to check their flight status, take a coffee break, and possibly give the AirSewa portal a try; it might just save you a lot of stress!
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Cloudflare Outage Disrupts Trading On Groww, Zerodha, Angel One: What…
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.