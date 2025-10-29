Are Schools And Colleges Open Or Closed Today October 29? Schools To Remain Shut In AP, Tamil Nadu THESE Cities Due To Cyclone Montha

As Cyclone Montha made landfall as a Severe Cyclonic Storm and still continues to lash torrential rains and incessant winds across eastern India, today, i.e. on October 29, many schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh and parts of Tamil Nadu stand closed for now.

This measure, developed to protect the lives of students and staff in areas falling under a Red or Orange Alert from the India Meteorological Department, has been adopted as part of precautionary government efforts toward cutting risks and ensuring safety.

Exposure of the cyclone over coastal districts has also led to infrastructural damage, waterlogging, and educational buildings converted to temporary relief shelters.

Andhra Pradesh Educational Closures

The state of Andhra Pradesh has received an effect from Cyclone Montha, which struck the locality around Kakinada. Thus, the schools and colleges in the state will be closed to date, extending into October 29.

Initially, closure of these coastal districts, including Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, and others, was pronounced by district collectors for the said reason as this could not be negotiated.

It is also reported that the closures may be extended until the end of this month for the most affected areas when a detailed assessment would have confirmed the situation to be safe for reopening. Evacuation and rescue work are still in operation, and schools are actively converted into relief camps for displaced coastal residents.

Tamil Nadu Rain Impact And School Status

In Tamil Nadu, Cyclone Montha has been shedding its effects mainly in the form of heavy to extremely heavy rains in several northern districts.

Although the eye of the storm lies to the north of the range the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, and the neighbouring areas witnessed continuous downpours with heavy waterlogging.

Though school holidays for October 28 were declared in cities like Chennai and Tiruvallur, the government spurned a blanket announcement for holiday October 29 and left it at the discretion of the local district collectors based on real-time rain intensity and water levels.

Parents are advised strongly to refer to immediate local announcements from their district administration or school management about today’s definitive position.

Also Read: Cyclone Makes Landfall In Andhra Pradesh With heavy Winds At 100 Kmph: Torrential Rains Lash State, Odisha On High Alert