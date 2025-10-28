Cyclone Makes Landfall In Andhra Pradesh With Heavy Winds At 100 Kmph: Torrential Rains Lash State, Odisha On High Alert

The awful cyclonic storm Montha is presently making landfall with heavy rains and winds pounding the coast of Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to cross the coast as a severe cyclonic one between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada with maximum sustained wind speeds of the 90-100 km/h range and gusts up to 110 km/h.

The system poses a serious threat to cause heavy damages to the coastal districts and has, therefore, triggered a very broad precautionary response from the state administrations.

Flash floods, high winds, and tidal waves are presently lashing the coastal Andhra Pradesh districts, causing widespread power failure and disruption in transport services, with more than 120 train services canceled and diverted. Presently, all efforts are directed toward loss of life and property as the system continues to rage inland.

Key State Preparedness Measures

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have already activated their emergency disaster management procedures for evacuation and infrastructure preparation. About 76,000 persons have been relocated to relief camps in Andhra Pradesh, and nearly 403 mandals in 22 districts are expected to be affected.

The state set up 488 control rooms and 219 medical camps to respond to the crisis. Further indication of large-scale crop damage by the storm is that 1.76 lakh hectares of standing crops are reported to have been lost. Heavy vehicles are banned on national highways in the affected coastal districts so as to allow free movement for emergency and rescue teams.

Southern Odisha Alert Status and Impact

In Andhra Pradesh where the cyclone-landfall point is located, the state of Odisha now stands on high alert, as peripheral impacts of the storm are predicted in its region.

Air surveillance over southern districts-Malkangiri, Koraput, and Ganjam-will be subject to rain alert of high intensity in red zones where flash floods and landslides are imminent within a dangerously disrupted normal life. Apart from this, the Odisha Government has set up more than 2000 disaster relief centres as well as evacuating more than 11000 individuals from coastal areas and low-lying areas susceptible to flooding.

There was a cancellation of all leaves for government personnel until October 30 and strong advisories were given to the fishermen to remain onshore until the weather system passes completely, apportioning due weight to the severity of the expected weather impact.

