LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers bomb threat Cambodia Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news Mehli Mistry ab de villiers
LIVE TV
Home > India > Cyclone Makes Landfall In Andhra Pradesh With Heavy Winds At 100 Kmph: Torrential Rains Lash State, Odisha On High Alert

Cyclone Makes Landfall In Andhra Pradesh With Heavy Winds At 100 Kmph: Torrential Rains Lash State, Odisha On High Alert

Severe Cyclone Montha makes landfall near Kakinada with winds up to 110 km/h, causing heavy rain, floods, and major disruptions. Over 76,000 evacuated in Andhra, 120 trains canceled, and Odisha remains on high alert as rescue teams battle worsening conditions.

Cyclone Montha Batters Andhra Coast: Odisha on High Alert as Storm Makes Landfall with Fierce Winds and Rain (Pc: X)
Cyclone Montha Batters Andhra Coast: Odisha on High Alert as Storm Makes Landfall with Fierce Winds and Rain (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 28, 2025 22:35:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cyclone Makes Landfall In Andhra Pradesh With Heavy Winds At 100 Kmph: Torrential Rains Lash State, Odisha On High Alert

The awful cyclonic storm Montha is presently making landfall with heavy rains and winds pounding the coast of Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to cross the coast as a severe cyclonic one between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada with maximum sustained wind speeds of the 90-100 km/h range and gusts up to 110 km/h.

The system poses a serious threat to cause heavy damages to the coastal districts and has, therefore, triggered a very broad precautionary response from the state administrations.

Flash floods, high winds, and tidal waves are presently lashing the coastal Andhra Pradesh districts, causing widespread power failure and disruption in transport services, with more than 120 train services canceled and diverted. Presently, all efforts are directed toward loss of life and property as the system continues to rage inland.

Key State Preparedness Measures

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have already activated their emergency disaster management procedures for evacuation and infrastructure preparation. About 76,000 persons have been relocated to relief camps in Andhra Pradesh, and nearly 403 mandals in 22 districts are expected to be affected.

The state set up 488 control rooms and 219 medical camps to respond to the crisis. Further indication of large-scale crop damage by the storm is that 1.76 lakh hectares of standing crops are reported to have been lost. Heavy vehicles are banned on national highways in the affected coastal districts so as to allow free movement for emergency and rescue teams.

Southern Odisha Alert Status and Impact

In Andhra Pradesh where the cyclone-landfall point is located, the state of Odisha now stands on high alert, as peripheral impacts of the storm are predicted in its region.

Air surveillance over southern districts-Malkangiri, Koraput, and Ganjam-will be subject to rain alert of high intensity in red zones where flash floods and landslides are imminent within a dangerously disrupted normal life. Apart from this, the Odisha Government has set up more than 2000 disaster relief centres as well as evacuating more than 11000 individuals from coastal areas and low-lying areas susceptible to flooding.

There was a cancellation of all leaves for government personnel until October 30 and strong advisories were given to the fishermen to remain onshore until the weather system passes completely, apportioning due weight to the severity of the expected weather impact.

Also Read: Cyclone Montha Weather Alert: Andhra, Odisha, Bengal Brace For Heavy Rainfall, Schools Closed, IMD On Red Alert

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 10:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Andhra Pradesh cycloneCyclone MonthaOdisha alert

RELATED News

October 29 School Holidays: Schools To Remain Closed In These States Due To Cyclone Montha, Check Full List

Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers

EC Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor Over Dual Electoral Roll Entry

“Presence Or Absence Of Hymenal Tear Cannot Be Treated As Conclusive Proof Of Sexual Assault”: Delhi High Court

New Shocking Details In UPSC Aspirant Murder Case: Hard Disk Recovered With Obscene Videos Of 15 Women In Delhi Flat

LATEST NEWS

Cyclone Montha: Internet Flooded With Spine-Chilling Videos, Watch Here

Bomb Scare At Rajinikanth And Dhanush’s Chennai Homes, Turns Out to Be False Alarm- Details Inside!

When Will Delhi Conduct Third Cloud Seeding? Environment Minister Sirsa Shares Big Update

Disturbing Viral Video: Doctor Extracts Live Cockroach From Little Boy’s Ear In Cambodia, The Visuals Will Leave You Stunned

Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim

Dholera’s Akhilam Township by GAP Group Secures Key Environmental Approval

AiNXT Goes Global: The Grand Dubai Launch of ‘VedVani’ – A Human-Like Voice AI Revolution

Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video

For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film

‘We’ll Get Somebody New’: Donald Trump Calls Jerome Powell ‘Incompetent,’ Promises New Federal Reserve Leadership Soon

Cyclone Makes Landfall In Andhra Pradesh With Heavy Winds At 100 Kmph: Torrential Rains Lash State, Odisha On High Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cyclone Makes Landfall In Andhra Pradesh With Heavy Winds At 100 Kmph: Torrential Rains Lash State, Odisha On High Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cyclone Makes Landfall In Andhra Pradesh With Heavy Winds At 100 Kmph: Torrential Rains Lash State, Odisha On High Alert
Cyclone Makes Landfall In Andhra Pradesh With Heavy Winds At 100 Kmph: Torrential Rains Lash State, Odisha On High Alert
Cyclone Makes Landfall In Andhra Pradesh With Heavy Winds At 100 Kmph: Torrential Rains Lash State, Odisha On High Alert
Cyclone Makes Landfall In Andhra Pradesh With Heavy Winds At 100 Kmph: Torrential Rains Lash State, Odisha On High Alert

QUICK LINKS