Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Arif Mohammad Khan Sworn In As Bihar Governor

Arif Mohammad Khan was formally sworn in as the Governor of Bihar on Thursday during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

Arif Mohammad Khan Sworn In As Bihar Governor

Arif Mohammad Khan was formally sworn in as the Governor of Bihar on Thursday during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. The oath of office was administered by Patna High Court Chief Justice, Justice K. Vinod Chandran. The event marked the beginning of a new chapter in Bihar’s governance under Khan’s leadership.

High-Profile Attendance at Swearing-In Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and other state ministers. Senior political leaders and prominent dignitaries from various sectors were also present, highlighting the significance of the event. Khan succeeds Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who has now been appointed as the Governor of Kerala.

This leadership transition comes at a time when Bihar is navigating a range of social and economic challenges. The presence of key state leaders underscored the importance of collaborative governance to address these issues.

Khan’s Commitment to Bihar’s Heritage

Upon his arrival in Patna earlier this week, Arif Mohammad Khan expressed his deep respect for Bihar’s history and cultural legacy. Speaking to the media, he stated, “I know the glorious history of Bihar. It has an impact on me. I will try to discharge my duties in accordance with the heritage and glorious tradition of the state.” His statement reflects his intent to uphold Bihar’s legacy while addressing its contemporary needs.

Arif Mohammad Khan is known for his seasoned leadership and administrative experience. His tenure is expected to focus on fostering development, strengthening state governance, and maintaining harmony in alignment with Bihar’s traditions.

Leadership Transition and Future Prospects

This appointment is part of a broader reshuffle initiated by President Droupadi Murmu. As Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar moves to Kerala as Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan assumes responsibility for Bihar during a crucial phase of its development. With a focus on upholding democratic values and ensuring equitable progress, his leadership is expected to provide a fresh perspective to the state’s administration.

As the new Governor takes charge, Bihar looks forward to a tenure that respects its historical significance while driving forward-looking initiatives for its people.

Read More : Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Sworn In As 23rd Governor Of Kerala

Filed under

Arif Mohammed Khan Bihar Governor

Advertisement

Also Read

2024 Becomes Hottest Year On Record In India, Breaking 2016’s Record

2024 Becomes Hottest Year On Record In India, Breaking 2016’s Record

Caught On Camera: Kerala School Bus Accident Claims Life of 10-Year-Old, 18 Students Injured

Caught On Camera: Kerala School Bus Accident Claims Life of 10-Year-Old, 18 Students Injured

‘Burqa Ban’ Officially Comes Into Effect In Switzerland, No Face Coverings Allowed From Jan 1

‘Burqa Ban’ Officially Comes Into Effect In Switzerland, No Face Coverings Allowed From Jan 1

Elon Musk Confirms Bomb Caused Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel In Las Vegas | Video

Elon Musk Confirms Bomb Caused Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel In Las Vegas |...

CJI Extends New Year Greetings, Advises Physical Letters For Urgent Listings

CJI Extends New Year Greetings, Advises Physical Letters For Urgent Listings

Entertainment

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox