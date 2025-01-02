Arif Mohammad Khan Sworn In As Bihar Governor

Arif Mohammad Khan was formally sworn in as the Governor of Bihar on Thursday during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

Arif Mohammad Khan was formally sworn in as the Governor of Bihar on Thursday during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. The oath of office was administered by Patna High Court Chief Justice, Justice K. Vinod Chandran. The event marked the beginning of a new chapter in Bihar’s governance under Khan’s leadership.

High-Profile Attendance at Swearing-In Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and other state ministers. Senior political leaders and prominent dignitaries from various sectors were also present, highlighting the significance of the event. Khan succeeds Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who has now been appointed as the Governor of Kerala.

This leadership transition comes at a time when Bihar is navigating a range of social and economic challenges. The presence of key state leaders underscored the importance of collaborative governance to address these issues.

Khan’s Commitment to Bihar’s Heritage

Upon his arrival in Patna earlier this week, Arif Mohammad Khan expressed his deep respect for Bihar’s history and cultural legacy. Speaking to the media, he stated, “I know the glorious history of Bihar. It has an impact on me. I will try to discharge my duties in accordance with the heritage and glorious tradition of the state.” His statement reflects his intent to uphold Bihar’s legacy while addressing its contemporary needs.

Arif Mohammad Khan is known for his seasoned leadership and administrative experience. His tenure is expected to focus on fostering development, strengthening state governance, and maintaining harmony in alignment with Bihar’s traditions.

Leadership Transition and Future Prospects

This appointment is part of a broader reshuffle initiated by President Droupadi Murmu. As Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar moves to Kerala as Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan assumes responsibility for Bihar during a crucial phase of its development. With a focus on upholding democratic values and ensuring equitable progress, his leadership is expected to provide a fresh perspective to the state’s administration.

As the new Governor takes charge, Bihar looks forward to a tenure that respects its historical significance while driving forward-looking initiatives for its people.

Read More : Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Sworn In As 23rd Governor Of Kerala