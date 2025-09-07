LIVE TV
Army conducts Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Arunachal Pradesh

Army conducts Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Arunachal Pradesh

Army conducts Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Arunachal Pradesh

Written By: NewsX Syndication
September 7, 2025

Rupa (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Army successfully conducted the Agniveer Recruitment Rally from September 3 to 5 at Gyaptong Regional Stadium, Rupa, Arunachal Pradesh, a release said.

According to Defence PRO, the rally was flagged off by the Director of Recruiting (North East States) and was attended by senior Army officers and civil dignitaries, who extended their encouragement and support to the youth participating in the event.

Under the aegis of the Army Recruiting Office (Jorhat), the rally was organised for the shortlisted candidates of Arunachal Pradesh who had earlier qualified in the Online Common Entrance Exam. Over 380 aspirants from various districts of the state reported and underwent Physical Fitness Tests, Physical Measurement Test, Documentation, and Medical Examination as per the standards of the Indian Army.

The recruitment process was conducted in a transparent and fair manner, ensuring equal opportunity for all eligible candidates. The wholehearted support of the civil administration and local military authorities enabled the smooth and efficient conduct of the rally, the release said.

The event evoked a highly motivated response among the local youth, reinforcing their aspirations to don the uniform and serve the nation with pride as Agniveers. The final merit list of successful candidates will be published in due course, after completion of all stages of the recruitment process.

The Indian Army extends its appreciation to the people and administration of Arunachal Pradesh for their cooperation and congratulates all aspirants who participated with zeal and determination.

Earlier on August 25, local military authorities organised a motivational and guidance session for ‘Agniveer’ aspirants as part of an outreach initiative aimed at empowering the youth of Along in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district.

The interactive programme focused on encouraging local youth to pursue a career in the Indian Armed Forces under the Agnipath scheme.

According to a release, the motivational lecture was delivered to instil confidence, discipline, and a sense of national service among the participants. (ANI)

