LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > India > Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned an undated video of Delhi blast accused Umar Un Nabi defending suicide bombings. Owaisi called it un-Islamic and terrorism. He questioned the Centre’s claims on Kashmiri recruits as the NIA arrested Jasir Bilal Wani for aiding the Red Fort car blast.

Asaduddin questions terror claim (Pc:X)
Asaduddin questions terror claim (Pc:X)

Published By: Newsx WebDesk
Last updated: November 19, 2025 13:24:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’

On Wednesday, the AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi severely condemned the “undated video” of Dr Umar Un Nabi, one of the accused in the Delhi Blast, who defended suicide bombings as “martyrdom” and said the concept was “misunderstood.” 

Owaisi, in a post on X, said that suicide is “haram” (Prohibited) in Islam and the killing of innocents is a serious sin. “There is an undated video of Delhi blasts accused Umar Nabi justifying suicide bombing as “martyrdom,” and that it’s “misunderstood.” Suicide is haram in Islam and the killing of innocents is a grave sin. 

Such acts are also against the law of the land. They are not “misunderstood” in any way. This is terrorism and nothing else,” the AIMIM Chief said. Moreover, Asaduddin Owaisi held the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier promise to Parliament that no local Kashmiri had joined terror groups in the past six months accountable.

“During Operation Sindoor and Mahadev Amit Shah had assured Parliament that no local Kashmiri had joined terror groups in the last six months. Where did this group come from then? Who is accountable for the failure to detect this group?” Owaisi asked.

In Umar’s “undated” viral video, he was seen defending suicide bombing as “martyrdom” and that it’s “misunderstood”.

The suicide bombing left 15 dead and over two dozen injured when the blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car near the iconic Red Fort at around 7 pm on November 10.

A NIA special court at Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Tuesday ordered the detention of Jasir Bilal Wani aka Danish for 10 days by NIA in connection with the November 10 blast in the city.

NIA stated through a press release that the probe has brought to light that Jasir was indirectly involved in the climactic car bomb explosion through his acts of engineering drones and making rockets with the intention of using them in the attacks.

The perpetrator, who hails from Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was a very active co-conspirator in the attack and had made all the arrangements with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, for the bloody incident, as per the NIA.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Who Is Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui? From Lecturer To Al Falah University Founder, His Chequered Past, Now Arrested By ED For Money Laundering

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 1:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: asaduddin owaisidelhi blast

RELATED News

Who Is Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui? From Lecturer To Al Falah University Founder, His Chequered Past, Now Arrested By ED For Money Laundering

SIR Scam In West Bengal ! Election Commission Issues Warning Amid Fraudsters Asking OTP For Verification

PM Kisan 21st Installment: Big Relief For Farmers, Installment Hits Bank Accounts Today- Here Are The Key Details

Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Gang Ties, Controversies & His Role in Baba Siddique Murder Case

LATEST NEWS

Don’t Blink! Infosys Shares Price Hits New High Ahead Of Massive ₹18,000 Crore Buyback – Are You Eligible?

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’

Shubman Gill Injury Update: BCCI Issues Major Statement On His Availability For 2nd Test Vs South Africa In Guwahati

Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan

Will RBI Cut Repo Rate In December 2025? What Borrowers And Savers Need to Know

Surat Advances Women’s Health with Veritas Radiology Unveiling 3D Contrast-Enhanced Mammography

Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Bihar CM for Record 10th Time? When, Where, and How to Watch the Mega Event Live

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Perform Hawan; Video Takes Over Social Media

Who was Samanvitha Dhareshwar? 8-Month Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Killed in Horror Sydney Crash

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Reveal Baby Name ‘Neer’: Here’s What The Beautiful Name Really Means

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’
Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’
Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’
Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’

QUICK LINKS