Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’

On Wednesday, the AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi severely condemned the “undated video” of Dr Umar Un Nabi, one of the accused in the Delhi Blast, who defended suicide bombings as “martyrdom” and said the concept was “misunderstood.”

Owaisi, in a post on X, said that suicide is “haram” (Prohibited) in Islam and the killing of innocents is a serious sin. “There is an undated video of Delhi blasts accused Umar Nabi justifying suicide bombing as “martyrdom,” and that it’s “misunderstood.” Suicide is haram in Islam and the killing of innocents is a grave sin.

Such acts are also against the law of the land. They are not “misunderstood” in any way. This is terrorism and nothing else,” the AIMIM Chief said. Moreover, Asaduddin Owaisi held the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier promise to Parliament that no local Kashmiri had joined terror groups in the past six months accountable.

“During Operation Sindoor and Mahadev Amit Shah had assured Parliament that no local Kashmiri had joined terror groups in the last six months. Where did this group come from then? Who is accountable for the failure to detect this group?” Owaisi asked.

In Umar’s “undated” viral video, he was seen defending suicide bombing as “martyrdom” and that it’s “misunderstood”.

The suicide bombing left 15 dead and over two dozen injured when the blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car near the iconic Red Fort at around 7 pm on November 10.

A NIA special court at Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Tuesday ordered the detention of Jasir Bilal Wani aka Danish for 10 days by NIA in connection with the November 10 blast in the city.

NIA stated through a press release that the probe has brought to light that Jasir was indirectly involved in the climactic car bomb explosion through his acts of engineering drones and making rockets with the intention of using them in the attacks.

The perpetrator, who hails from Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was a very active co-conspirator in the attack and had made all the arrangements with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, for the bloody incident, as per the NIA.

All Inputs From ANI.

