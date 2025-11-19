Who Is Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui? From Lecturer To Al Falah University Founder, His Chequered Past, Now Arrested By ED For Money Laundering

Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman and founder of Haryana-based Al Falah University, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering. The university came under the scanner after three doctors associated with the university were identified as suspects in the November 10 Red Fort blast. Following this, the Centre ordered a forensic audit of all university records.

Searches Across NCR Lead to Arrest of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui

Siddiqui was taken into custody on Tuesday evening, hours after ED teams conducted searches at 25 locations linked to the Al Falah group across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

“The arrest took place today following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during search action,” according to an Indian Express report quoting an ED spokesperson.

Charges Against Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui

According to the reports, Siddiqui exercised full control over the trust running the university.

“Siddiqui is effectively controlling the trust and its activities, which has been brought out by multiple pieces of evidence. Exhaustive evidence including recovery of cash from trustees, diversion of funds to family concerns, layering of funds etc. clearly establish the pattern of generation and layering of proceeds of crime… He has been produced before the court for seeking ED remand,” ED spokesperson told the Indian Express.

The ED’s investigation is based on two FIRs filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

“They have made allegations that Al Falah University, Faridabad, has made fraudulent and misleading claims of NAAC accreditation with an intention to deceive students, parents, and stakeholders for wrongful gain,” the report states.

The FIRs also alleged that the university falsely claimed UGC recognition under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Who is Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui? From Lecturer to Al Falah University Founder

Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, a former lecturer, now heads nearly a dozen ventures under the Al-Falah Group of Companies. Born on November 15, 1964, he is one of three sons of Hammad Ahmad Siddiqui. He grew up in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Bhimrao Ambedkar.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Siddiqui completed his B.Tech in Industrial and Product Design from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore, before his family relocated to Delhi.

Siddiqui joined Jamia Millia Islamia as a Mechanical Engineering lecturer in 1993, according to an India Today report. However, he pursued business interests simultaneously and set up several small companies with his brother Saood, including Al-Falah Investments. This venture landed both brothers in Tihar Jail for three years.

Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, Tainted Past, Arrested in 2003

While at Jamia, Siddiqui persuaded several colleagues to invest in his company, promising substantial returns. Allegations of fraud, cheating, and embezzlement soon followed. In 2000, KR Singh filed FIR No. 43/2000 at New Friends Colony police station against Al Falah Investments Ltd., and the case was investigated by the Economic Offences Wing.

Siddiqui was arrested, and in March 2003, the Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea. Citing forensic findings, the court noted that “signatures of the investors were forged. The deposits were also received in the name of some of the companies which were non-existent. The petitioners diverted large funds received from the investors into their personal accounts and then misappropriated the same.”

He secured bail in February 2004 and was later acquitted by a Patiala Court in 2005, after he and his brother agreed to refund the investors.

