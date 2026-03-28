Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row: Sexual Exploitation, Cheating Allegations Deepen Against Nashik Astrologer As Two More FIRs Filed, Total Cases Rise To 10

In a major development in the ongoing case involving Ashok Kharat, Nashik police on Friday registered two fresh FIRs one for cheating and another for sexual assault taking the total number of cases against the self-styled astrologer to 10.

Police officials confirmed that the latest complaints further strengthen the pattern of allegations already emerging against Kharat, who has been accused of exploiting victims under the guise of possessing “divine powers.”

Pattern of Sexual Exploitation and Fraud

According to investigators, eight out of the 10 cases involve allegations of rape and sexual exploitation of women. The remaining two cases relate to cheating and extortion, primarily targeting businessmen.

Authorities say the accused allegedly used his influence as a ‘godman’ to manipulate victims, promising solutions to personal and financial problems through rituals and supernatural claims.

Trader Duped of Cash, Gold in ‘Divine Gemstone’ Scam

In the cheating case registered at Sarkar Wada police station, a 39-year-old cloth trader from Ahilyanagar alleged that Kharat duped him of ₹2.62 lakh along with gold ornaments.

The complainant stated that he approached Kharat in 2022 after a relative’s recommendation. Kharat allegedly claimed he could “energise” gemstones like pushkaraj and diamonds through rituals to boost business growth.

The trader handed over three gold rings and paid ₹1 lakh in advance, followed by ₹1.62 lakh in cash. However, after recent cases against Kharat surfaced, he had the items examined and found the stones to be of negligible value, while the rings were made of low-grade metal.

Woman Alleges Repeated Sexual Assault

In a separate FIR, a woman has accused Kharat of sexually assaulting her multiple times between August and December 2024.

According to her complaint, she first met Kharat in 2022 along with her husband for guidance on family issues. During subsequent visits, Kharat allegedly asked her husband to wait outside before assaulting her under the pretext of conducting rituals.

The woman further alleged that Kharat threatened to harm her children and “destroy her life” if she spoke out, which prevented her from approaching the police earlier.

Allegations of Sedation and Repeated Abuse

Police sources revealed that in the latest complaint, the woman has also alleged that Kharat sedated her and raped her on multiple occasions at his office in Nashik’s Canada Corner area.

The survivor approached authorities only after learning about Kharat’s arrest on March 18 and the growing number of cases against him.

Police Investigation Underway

Officials confirmed that both newly registered cases are currently under investigation. With multiple victims coming forward, police are examining whether more individuals were targeted using similar methods.

The case has sparked widespread concern over the misuse of faith and influence by self-styled godmen, with authorities urging potential victims to come forward.

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