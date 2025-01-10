Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

“Aspirants Who Dropped Out Between Nov 5-18 2024 Eligible For JEE-Advanced”: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court granted permission for petitioners who dropped out of their courses between November 5 and November 18, 2024, to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced.

“Aspirants Who Dropped Out Between Nov 5-18 2024 Eligible For JEE-Advanced”: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday granted permission for petitioners who dropped out of their courses between November 5 and November 18, 2024, to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced.

This decision came while the Court was hearing pleas challenging the reduction of attempts for JEE-Advanced aspirants from three to two.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih noted that the Joint Admission Board (JAB), responsible for conducting the JEE-Advanced exam, had issued a press release on November 5, 2024, stating that students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations in the academic years 2023, 2024, and 2025 would be eligible for the JEE-Advanced.

However, on November 18, 2024, the JAB released another notice restricting eligibility to only the academic years 2024 and 2025.

The bench remarked that if students had dropped out based on the initial November 5 press release, believing they would be eligible for the examination, the subsequent change on November 18, 2024, could not be allowed to work against them. The Court emphasized that the promise made in the first press release must be honored.

Without commenting on the merits of the JAB’s decision, the Supreme Court allowed students who had dropped out between November 5 and November 18, 2024, to register for JEE-Advanced.

The Court was hearing two petitions, one filed by 22 aspirants, challenging the reduction in attempts for JEE-Advanced. The petitioners argued that they had dropped out of their colleges in reliance on the initial press release, which promised three attempts at JEE-Advanced. Another plea, filed by advocate Sanjeet Kumar Trivedi, called the change in eligibility criteria arbitrary, noting that the JAB initially allowed 3 attempts in its November 5 release, only to reduce it to 2 attempts in a subsequent release on November 18, 2024.

Court’s ruling ensures that students affected by the change in eligibility criteria will not be penalized for acting in good faith based on the initial announcement.

Read More: Mistakes Happen, I Am Human’: PM Modi’s Candid First Podcast With Nikhil Kamath On ‘People By WTF’

Filed under

JEE-Advanced

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

SC Declines To Hear Pleas Against 2023 Women Reservation Act

SC Declines To Hear Pleas Against 2023 Women Reservation Act

What PM Modi Said About Mahatma Gandhi, Savarkar’s Ideology On First Podcast With Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath

What PM Modi Said About Mahatma Gandhi, Savarkar’s Ideology On First Podcast With Zerodha’s Nikhil...

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Moti Chamdi’ Remark On Handling Criticism In Nikhil Kamath’s Podcast

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Moti Chamdi’ Remark On Handling Criticism In Nikhil Kamath’s Podcast

UK Grooming Scandal: Facts About The Pattern In The Widespread Sexual Abuse

UK Grooming Scandal: Facts About The Pattern In The Widespread Sexual Abuse

Myanmar Airstrike On Kyauk Ni Maw Village Kills 40 And Injures 20: Report

Myanmar Airstrike On Kyauk Ni Maw Village Kills 40 And Injures 20: Report

Entertainment

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

From Chirutha To Game Changer: A Look Back At Ram Charan’s Iconic Journey

From Chirutha To Game Changer: A Look Back At Ram Charan’s Iconic Journey

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox