Assam: Two fake dentists arrested in Assam following IDA’s complaint

Two individuals posing as dentists were arrested in Assam’s Silchar after a complaint was lodged by the Indian Dental Association (IDA), Assam State Branch, police said.

Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Numal Mahatta said that Dr. Pradeep Kumar Das from the IDA Assam Branch had filed a complaint with the Assam Police on September 2.

According to Mahatta, the complaint highlighted the unchecked rise of unqualified individuals openly practicing dentistry in Silchar. Based on the information, a list of quack dentists was prepared and verified.

“We prepared a list of quack dentists, identified them, and our teams raided two dental clinics in the Tarapur area of Silchar town,” he said.

During the raids at Hazari Dental Clinic and Mazumdar Dental Clinic, police apprehended two persons, identified as Kamrul Islam Hazari (50) and Tinku Mazumdar (53).

Police seized fake documents, including forged certificates and a doctor’s prescription pad belonging to Kamrul Islam Hazari, among other items.

“We have registered cases against them and they are being interrogated. We are investigating further and they will be produced before the court soon,” an official said.

The SSP added that further investigation is underway to identify more such cases of illegal dental practice in the town.

Several fake doctors have been arrested in Assam in recent months, and some were even found practicing in government hospitals. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last week said that there may be rackets operating behind such activities and the matter is under investigation.

