Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Bitcoin Scam: BJP Leader Vinod Tawde Asks ECI To Take Action Amidst Ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections

BJP leader Vinod Tawde has accused MVA leaders Supriya Sule and Nana Patole of using illicit bitcoin funds to influence election outcomes

Bitcoin Scam: BJP Leader Vinod Tawde Asks ECI To Take Action Amidst Ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Maharashtra Assembly elections have been rocked by allegations of a bitcoin scam involving key leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. BJP leader Vinod Tawde has accused MVA leaders Supriya Sule and Nana Patole of using illicit bitcoin funds to influence election outcomes, demanding immediate action from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Taking to social media platform X, Vinod Tawde shared a viral audio clip and chat purportedly involving Supriya Sule and Nana Patole, claiming they were part of a conspiracy to utilize illegal bitcoin funds during the election campaign.

“Allegations of former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil have made it clear that Supriya Sule, Nana Patole, and Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders are using illegal money through Bitcoin in Maharashtra elections. The truth, despite their efforts to hide it, is now clear to the people of Maharashtra,” Tawde posted. He urged the Election Commission to act swiftly based on the evidence.

Sule Denies Allegations about Bitcoin Scam

Responding to the accusations, NCP leader Supriya Sule categorically denied the claims, challenging BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi to a public debate on the issue. “I deny all the allegations leveled against me by Sudhanshu Trivedi. All this is conjecture and innuendo,” Sule posted on X.

She invited any BJP representative to debate the matter at a time and venue of their choice, stating her willingness to clear the air publicly. Sule has filed a criminal complaint with the Election Commission and Pune’s Cyber Cell, accusing Trivedi of spreading misinformation. She also announced plans to pursue defamation charges against him.

“It’s appalling that such baseless allegations are made by Mr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, yet not surprising as it’s a clear case of spreading false information the night before elections,” Sule wrote on X. She assured the public that her legal team would issue both criminal and civil defamation notices against Trivedi.

Trivedi’s Claims at BJP Press Conference

Earlier, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi held a press conference where he alleged that Supriya Sule and Nana Patole were involved in a bitcoin scam dating back to 2018. Trivedi shared an audio clip that, he claimed, implicated the two leaders in a scheme to use cryptocurrency funds for election purposes.

“An accused dealer contacted a former police officer and sought help in converting bitcoin transactions into cash. The officer initially declined but was convinced after the dealer named ‘big people,’ including Nana Patole and Supriya Sule,” Trivedi alleged.

IPS Officer’s Testimony Fuels Controversy About Bitcoin Scam

Retired IPS officer Ravindranath Patil added weight to the allegations, claiming that bitcoin funds misappropriated in a 2018 cryptocurrency fraud case were used in the current election campaign. He accused senior police officials, including former Pune Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta and former Deputy Commissioner Bhagyashri Nautake, of being complicit in the alleged scheme.

Speaking to ANI, Patil said, “These funds were routed for election purposes. It was a well-coordinated effort involving political leaders and certain officials.”

With the single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections underway, the allegations have stirred significant political tensions. Voting began on Wednesday morning across 288 constituencies, with parties vying for public trust amid the growing controversy.

The BJP, which has fielded 149 candidates, has used the allegations to target the MVA alliance. Meanwhile, the MVA, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), has dismissed the claims as politically motivated.

BJP leader Vinod Tawde Election Commission of India (ECI) Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Maharashtra Assembly Elections Supriya Sule
