Exit Polls 2024: When And Where To Watch The Much-Awaited Predictions Await For Assembly Elections

As the voting process heads to its conclusion for the Assembly Elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand on Wednesday evening, the focus shifts toward the much-anticipated exit polls. These predictions provide early insights into the possible outcomes of the electoral battle in the two states.

Voting Phases in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Maharashtra witnessed single-phase voting for all constituencies on November 20, with polling beginning at 7 am and concluding by 6 pm. In contrast, Jharkhand’s Assembly Elections were conducted in two phases. The first phase occurred on November 13, and the final round of voting wrapped up today.

The voting process in both states was conducted amid tight security, ensuring a smooth and peaceful electoral exercise.

Where and When to Watch the Exit Poll Results

Exit Poll data for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections will be released after 6:30 pm, adhering to the strict guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The ECI prohibits the publication or broadcast of Exit Poll figures until voting concludes to maintain a fair and unbiased election process.

For comprehensive live coverage and analysis, viewers can tune in to platforms such as NewsX, and their affiliated digital outlets. Exit Poll results will also be streamed on social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

To stay updated, visit www.newsx.com or follow NewsX on its official social media handles. The channels will provide detailed political analysis and insights from experts throughout the evening.

Assembly Election Details and Result Timeline

The 2024 Assembly Elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are crucial for political stakeholders, as both states hold significant political weight.

Maharashtra:

The state, with its 288 constituencies, is witnessing a fierce contest primarily between the BJP-led coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Jharkhand:

In Jharkhand, political parties are vying for dominance in the 81-seat Assembly. The contest is mainly between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance and the opposition BJP.

In Jharkhand, political parties are vying for dominance in the 81-seat Assembly. The contest is mainly between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance and the opposition BJP.

The official results for both Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be announced on November 23, 2024.

What to Expect from the Exit Polls

Exit Polls are often seen as a precursor to the actual results, offering insights into voter behavior and potential outcomes. However, they are not always accurate and should be taken with caution.

In Maharashtra, the polls are expected to shed light on whether the BJP-led alliance can retain its stronghold or if the opposition MVA can reclaim lost ground. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the focus will be on whether the JMM-Congress coalition can overcome the BJP’s challenge and secure another term.