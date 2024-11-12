Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi Slams Opposition Alliance MVA ‘Done PhD in Stopping Development’ Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections

PM Modi slammed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), accusing the Opposition alliance of corruption, internal conflicts and ineffective governance.

PM Modi Slams Opposition Alliance MVA ‘Done PhD in Stopping Development’ Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections

Ahead of the Maharashtra elections, PM Modi addressed multiple rallies, slamming Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), accusing the Opposition alliance of corruption, internal conflicts and ineffective governance.

Players of corruption’

In a rally in Chimur, Chandrapur, Modi described the MVA as “the biggest players of corruption.”

Modi pointed out that the people of Chandrapur have long demanded rail connectivity for a long time, but alleged that “Congress and Aghadi did not let that happen.”

“The rapid development of Maharashtra is beyond the reach of Aghadi,” Modi said, adding, “They have only done a PhD in putting a brake on developmental works… and Congress is a double PhD in it.”

Tug-of-war over CM face’

Modi also spoke about the apparent internal discord within the MVA, suggesting that each faction is jostling for leadership within the alliance. In Solapur, he highlighted the ongoing tug-of-war among MVA allies over the potential chief ministerial candidate.

“One party remains busy the whole day in declaring its leader as the chief minister, while other parties and Congress remain busy in rejecting its claim,” he said. “Those whose condition is like this before the elections can never give a stable government to Maharashtra.”

On Water Management ‘Issue Unresolved’

Modi also addressed issues close to the people of Maharashtra, including irrigation and water management, emphasising that past administrations have failed to address these challenges adequately.

Referring to the Solapur region specifically, he credited the BJP-led Mahayuti government with initiatives that have started raising the water table in villages that previously suffered from water scarcity.

“For decades, Congress governed the country but left many issues unresolved,” Modi noted. “They kept people preoccupied with various problems. This has become their typical work culture.”

In contrast, Modi highlighted how the BJP’s focus on development has led to progress in previously stalled projects, which he says is the result of a stable, focused administration.

‘Maharashtra needs Mahayuti’

The Prime Minister boasted the success of welfare initiatives launched by the BJP, pointing to the popularity of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a program for women.

According to Modi, the program’s popularity has unsettled the opposition, illustrating the BJP’s commitment to social welfare and long-term planning for the state.

Urging the people of Maharashtra to back the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Modi said, “Maharashtra needs the Mahayuti government, and only a stable government will be able to make long-term policies for the state.”

The high-stakes Maharashtra Assembly election on 288 seats will be held in a single phase on November 20, with results set to be declared on November 23.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Election: Nana Patole’s ‘Dog’ Remark Sparks Row; BJP Responds

Filed under

Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS Mahayuti alliance PM Modi
Advertisement

Also Read

Nazi Flags Waved Outside ‘Diary Of Anne Frank’ Play In Michigan

Nazi Flags Waved Outside ‘Diary Of Anne Frank’ Play In Michigan

Who Will Select The Next Leader Of The Church Of England?

Who Will Select The Next Leader Of The Church Of England?

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

UK Backs India’s Permanent UNSC Membership, Calls For Broader Reform

UK Backs India’s Permanent UNSC Membership, Calls For Broader Reform

Entertainment

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Actor Song Jae Rim Dies At 39, Found In His Seoul Apartment

Actor Song Jae Rim Dies At 39, Found In His Seoul Apartment

Disney Star Skai Jackson Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

Disney Star Skai Jackson Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

Liam Payne’s Luxury Florida Mansion Re-Listed For $9,950 A Month, Just Weeks After His Tragic Death

Liam Payne’s Luxury Florida Mansion Re-Listed For $9,950 A Month, Just Weeks After His Tragic

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox