PM Modi Slams Opposition Alliance MVA ‘Done PhD in Stopping Development’ Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections

Ahead of the Maharashtra elections, PM Modi addressed multiple rallies, slamming Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), accusing the Opposition alliance of corruption, internal conflicts and ineffective governance.

‘Players of corruption’

In a rally in Chimur, Chandrapur, Modi described the MVA as “the biggest players of corruption.”

Modi pointed out that the people of Chandrapur have long demanded rail connectivity for a long time, but alleged that “Congress and Aghadi did not let that happen.”

“The rapid development of Maharashtra is beyond the reach of Aghadi,” Modi said, adding, “They have only done a PhD in putting a brake on developmental works… and Congress is a double PhD in it.”

‘Tug-of-war over CM face’

Modi also spoke about the apparent internal discord within the MVA, suggesting that each faction is jostling for leadership within the alliance. In Solapur, he highlighted the ongoing tug-of-war among MVA allies over the potential chief ministerial candidate.

“One party remains busy the whole day in declaring its leader as the chief minister, while other parties and Congress remain busy in rejecting its claim,” he said. “Those whose condition is like this before the elections can never give a stable government to Maharashtra.”

On Water Management ‘Issue Unresolved’

Modi also addressed issues close to the people of Maharashtra, including irrigation and water management, emphasising that past administrations have failed to address these challenges adequately.

Referring to the Solapur region specifically, he credited the BJP-led Mahayuti government with initiatives that have started raising the water table in villages that previously suffered from water scarcity.

“For decades, Congress governed the country but left many issues unresolved,” Modi noted. “They kept people preoccupied with various problems. This has become their typical work culture.”

In contrast, Modi highlighted how the BJP’s focus on development has led to progress in previously stalled projects, which he says is the result of a stable, focused administration.

‘Maharashtra needs Mahayuti’

The Prime Minister boasted the success of welfare initiatives launched by the BJP, pointing to the popularity of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a program for women.

According to Modi, the program’s popularity has unsettled the opposition, illustrating the BJP’s commitment to social welfare and long-term planning for the state.

Urging the people of Maharashtra to back the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Modi said, “Maharashtra needs the Mahayuti government, and only a stable government will be able to make long-term policies for the state.”

The high-stakes Maharashtra Assembly election on 288 seats will be held in a single phase on November 20, with results set to be declared on November 23.

