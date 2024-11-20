Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Who Is Kedar Dighe? The Man Challenging CM Eknath Shinde In Kopri-Pachpakhadi

Kedar Dighe, nephew of Shiv Sena legend Anand Dighe, challenges CM Eknath Shinde in Thane’s high-stakes Kopri-Pachpakhadi election.

Who Is Kedar Dighe? The Man Challenging CM Eknath Shinde In Kopri-Pachpakhadi

The political battlefield in Thane’s Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency is heating up as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faces an unexpected and formidable challenger in Kedar Dighe, the nephew of the late Anand Dighe—a revered figure in Shiv Sena’s history and a mentor to Shinde himself.

This contest has become a focal point in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, with its implications transcending local politics to shape the broader power dynamics in the state. Here’s a closer look at the players, the stakes, and why Kedar Dighe’s entry into this high-profile race is shaking up the status quo.

Who Is Kedar Dighe?

Kedar Dighe, 43, isn’t just another candidate. He carries the weight of an iconic surname—Dighe. Anand Dighe, his late uncle, was a legendary Shiv Sena leader who built the party’s stronghold in Thane. Known for his charisma and grassroots connection, Anand Dighe was not just a political leader but a figure revered like a deity by his supporters.

Kedar Dighe, representing the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, has been a key player in Thane politics since 2006. Starting his career in the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena led by Aaditya Thackeray, Dighe has steadily risen through the ranks.

Though less flamboyant than his uncle, Kedar Dighe is known for his quiet but effective organizational skills, focusing on building local networks and engaging with young voters. His candidature is widely seen as Uddhav Thackeray’s strategic move to reclaim the party’s hold over Thane by directly challenging Shinde on Anand Dighe’s legacy.

Kopri-Pachpakhadi: A Constituency with a Rich History

Located in the Thane district, Kopri-Pachpakhadi (Constituency 147) has long been a Shiv Sena bastion, second only to Mumbai in its importance to the party’s identity. It was here that Shiv Sena first tasted electoral success, electing its first mayor and gaining control over the local civic body.

However, voter turnout has seen a slight dip over the years—from 53.12% in 2014 to 52.76% in 2019. As of the last count, the constituency had over 3.4 lakh voters, with nearly equal representation of male and female electors.

The political landscape of Kopri-Pachpakhadi has shifted significantly since the 2022 Shiv Sena split, creating a fractured voter base. Eknath Shinde’s rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray not only divided party ranks but also created a trust deficit among voters, with both factions now vying for the same traditional support base.

MUST READ: Maharashtra Voting Percentage, Highest Voter From Gadchiroli, Least From Mumbai City

Eknath Shinde: The Incumbent and Loyalist-Turned-Rival

Eknath Shinde is contesting from Kopri-Pachpakhadi as the candidate of his breakaway Shiv Sena faction, aligned with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. Once a trusted lieutenant of Anand Dighe, Shinde has leveraged his mentor’s legacy to build his political career and maintain his influence in Thane.

However, Shinde’s rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray has alienated many traditional Shiv Sena supporters, particularly those still loyal to the Thackeray family.

Kedar Dighe: The Challenger with a Historic Edge

For Kedar Dighe, this election is not just about winning a seat—it’s about reclaiming the Thane legacy of Shiv Sena for Uddhav Thackeray’s faction. By invoking Anand Dighe’s name and emphasizing his family ties, Kedar aims to draw disillusioned Shiv Sena voters back into the fold.

His campaign focuses on grassroots issues, youth engagement, and a promise to stay true to the original ideals of Shiv Sena as envisioned by Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

The contest in Kopri-Pachpakhadi isn’t just a local battle; it’s emblematic of the larger struggle within Maharashtra’s fractured political landscape. The Shiv Sena (UBT) hopes to reassert itself against Shinde’s faction, while the BJP-led Mahayuti is keen on consolidating power.

This election will also test the broader appeal of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Congress, as it aims to challenge the dominance of the BJP-Mahayuti alliance across Maharashtra.

The stakes for the November 20 election couldn’t be higher. For Eknath Shinde, a win would reaffirm his position as both a leader of his faction and Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. For Kedar Dighe, a victory would symbolize the enduring power of the Dighe legacy and mark a significant comeback for Uddhav Thackeray in the Shiv Sena heartland.

The question is, will voters choose continuity with Shinde, or will they return to the legacy of Anand Dighe through his nephew? The answer will shape the future of both Thane and Maharashtra’s political landscape.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 7 Key Factors Shaping The Outcome

Filed under

Anand Dighe legacy Kedar Dighe vs Eknath Shinde Kopri-Pachpakhadi election MVA vs Mahayuti
