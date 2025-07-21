Astrologer Arrested For Allegedly Molesting A Woman In Pune

Pune: A 45-year-old astrologer has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman (25) at his office in Dhanakawdi, police said, according to PTI on July 20, 2025, Sunday. An official said that that incident happened in the office of the accused, Akhilesh Laxman Rajguru (45), in the Dhankawadi area a few days ago. According to the official, the woman, a college student, had visited Rajguru’s office with her brother’s astrological chart, when he said he had to give her an object. According to the official, the astrologer had called her again the next day.

What happened after the girl visited the astrologer’s office?

According to the PTI report, Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mohite said that when she visited his office the next day, the astrologer allegedly molested her. The DCP said that the accused has been arrested based on the complaint. The official said that the case under sections 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Black Magic Act has been registered, and further probe is underway.

More about section 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman)

Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, addresses the offense of assaulting or using criminal force against a woman. According to this section of the BNS, these actions are done with the intent to outrage the woman’s modesty. This section prescribes imprisonment for a term between one and five years, along with a fine and is essentially the replacement for Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

More about section 78 (stalking)

Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with the offense of stalking and has replaced Section 354D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This section defines stalking as repeatedly following a woman and contacting her, or attempting to contact her, to foster personal interaction. According to section 78, these actions are done despite clear disinterest, or monitoring her use of the internet or other electronic communication.

