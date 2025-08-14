LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > India > August 14, 1947: What Happened In History On This Day

August 14, 1947: What Happened In History On This Day

What happened on 14 August 1947? - India observes its Independence Day on August 15 every year, while Pakistan marks it on August 14. Pakistan emerged from the Partition of India in 1947. This difference in dates comes from the sequence of historical events and the timing of the power transfer.

What Happened on 14th August 1947
What Happened on 14th August 1947

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 14, 2025 11:22:00 IST

What happened on 14 August 1947: India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15 every year, while Pakistan marks the occasion on August 14. Pakistan was created from the Partition of India in 1947. The difference in dates comes from historical events and the timing of the power transfer.

In early 1947, Britain’s Labour government appointed Lord Louis Mountbatten as the last Viceroy of India. He was tasked with overseeing the transfer of power from the British to Indian leaders. Initially, the transition was scheduled for June 1948. However, increasing communal violence and deteriorating law and order forced Mountbatten to move the date forward to August 1947.

Passing of the Indian Independence Act

The British Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act on July 4, 1947. It declared that British rule in India would end on August 15, 1947. On this day, two new nations India and Pakistan came into existence. However, the exact borders were not revealed until August 17, to prevent unrest in the newly divided territories.

Mountbatten’s Reason for August 15

Lord Mountbatten later stated that he chose August 15 partly because it marked the second anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II. This date symbolised the end of an imperial conflict, making it significant in global history.

Why Pakistan Chose August 14

Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah and official documents initially referred to August 15 as Independence Day. But in 1948, Pakistan shifted its celebrations to August 14. The main reason was the timing of the ceremonies Mountbatten handed over power in Karachi on August 14, 1947, before travelling to New Delhi for India’s midnight independence ceremony on August 15. 

Another reason for Pakistan’s choice was that August 14, 1947, fell on the 27th day of Ramadan, a sacred date in the Islamic calendar. This gave the occasion religious importance in Pakistan. Since then, Pakistan has celebrated August 14 as Independence Day, while India continues to observe August 15 as its day of freedom.

Must Read: Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi, Jaishankar Pays Tribute To Partition Survivors

Tags: August 14Independence Day

RELATED News

India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
‘It Was Always The Temple’s Information Centre’…: Whistleblower’s New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory
What Is The Warning Given To Air India By DGCA For The Pilot Duty Violations?

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
August 14, 1947: What Happened In History On This Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

August 14, 1947: What Happened In History On This Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

August 14, 1947: What Happened In History On This Day
August 14, 1947: What Happened In History On This Day
August 14, 1947: What Happened In History On This Day
August 14, 1947: What Happened In History On This Day

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?