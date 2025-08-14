LIVE TV
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi, Jaishankar And Others Pay Tribute To Partition Survivors

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi, Jaishankar And Others Pay Tribute To Partition Survivors

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, observed annually on August 14, commemorates the immense suffering, displacement, and loss of lives during the Partition of 1947. Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, the day honours the resilience of millions who endured the tragedy and rebuilt their lives. It also serves as a reminder to preserve national unity and harmony, reflecting on the human cost of division.

Partition Day Today
Partition Day Today

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 14, 2025 09:17:00 IST

On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the nation recalled the immense pain and suffering caused by the Partition of 1947. Millions of Indians faced displacement, violence, and loss of loved ones. Despite the hardships, many survivors rebuilt their lives, showing extraordinary resilience and courage.

The day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made and the unity that helped the nation move forward. Leaders reiterated their commitment to protect national harmony and preserve the bonds of brotherhood that emerged from this tragic chapter in history.

PM Modi Pays Homage to Partition Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message on X, said, “India observes #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history. It is also a day to honour their grit… their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh. Many of those affected went on to rebuild their lives and achieve remarkable milestones. This day is also a reminder of our enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold our country together.”

S Jaishankar Highlights Lessons from Partition

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a message on X, stated, “The Partition caused immense suffering and had far-reaching human and strategic consequences. On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, we recall the resilience of those who endured this terrible tragedy. There are many lessons to be learnt from this painful chapter.”

Kiren Rijiju On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: 

‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ is a symbol of the memory of that horrific and heart-wrenching chapter of 1947, in which countless people endured the inhumane suffering of exploitation, pain, and displacement. I pay homage to all those who were martyred in this terrifying and cruel tragedy and express deep condolences to every victim affected by this unfortunate situation.

Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Partition Victims

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a message on X, said, “#PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay is a day to remember the pain of those who suffered due to the division of the country. On this day, the Congress divided the nation and hurt the pride of Mother India. The Partition led to violence, exploitation, and atrocities, forcing millions to face displacement. I pay heartfelt tribute to all those who suffered. The country will never forget the history and pain of Partition. I also pay homage to those who lost their lives in this tragedy.”

BJP Shares Message on Causes of Partition

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked the day by releasing a statement attributing the Partition to political deceit, personal ambition, and divisive strategies. The party urged citizens to remember the lessons of the past to safeguard the country’s unity and harmony.

Tejasvi Surya Urges Unity



BJP MP Tejasvi Surya paid tribute to the victims of Partition, saying, “Today, we remember the tragedy of Partition — a time of immense pain, violence and displacement for millions. Let’s work tirelessly to keep Bharat united & strong.”

What Is Partition Horrors Remembrance Day? 

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed in India on August 14 every year to remember the trauma, violence, and displacement caused by the Partition of 1947, when British India was divided into India and Pakistan.

The day was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 as a tribute to the millions who lost their lives or were forced to migrate during that period. It is meant to:

  • Honour the courage and resilience of survivors who rebuilt their lives.

  • Remind the nation of the human cost of division.

  • Strengthen the commitment to unity, harmony, and brotherhood.

