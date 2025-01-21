Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Auto Rickshaw Driver Who Helped Saif Ali Khan After Injury Honored With Generous Reward

Auto rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who took bleeding Saif Ali Khan to the hospital after stabbing, reportedly received a reward of Rs 11,000 for his heroic deed.

Auto Rickshaw Driver Who Helped Saif Ali Khan After Injury Honored With Generous Reward

On January 16, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times during an attempted robbery at his residence. The actor was bleeding profusely and severely injured when he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai by an autorickshaw driver who went above and beyond to assist him.

The driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who is from Uttarakhand, was unaware that he was ferrying a celebrity on that fateful night. Still, his immediate response was no less than heroic. Now, he has been rewarded for his selfless act of kindness.

Quick Response In Crisis

Usually plying his rickshaw during nights, Rana found himself in the right place at the right time to bump into an utterly distraught Saif Ali Khan. Soaked in blood through numerous stab wounds to his kurta of purest white, he did need some emergency medical help-and it came as instantly as one can. Without much thinking, Rana began doing something about this drenched guy whom he hadn’t seen until this time as anybody of repute, forget of celebrity.

Bhajan Singh Rana Rewarded

For his bravery and mercy, Bhajan Singh Rana was reportedly rewarded in cash by an institution with Rs 11,000. However, this is unconfirmed so far. If true, this honor is a token of appreciation for his timely help. Although he received an award, Rana is modest about his act.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “I didn’t think of money that night”. I haven’t been contacted by Kareena Kapoor or anybody so far,” he said. His priority, as always, was simply helping another human being in distress.

Rana also added that he was later summoned to the Bandra Police Station to provide his account of the incident. “I just did what any person in my position would have done,” he added.

Police Apprehend Suspect In Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

The police successfully arrested the perpetrator in connection with the brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan. The alleged attacker is none other than a Bangladeshi national residing in India on an invalid document. He goes by the name Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir.

This man has already been arrested, and authorities have been interrogating him. On the occasion of questioning the accused who attempted robbery at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, the police visited his residence in order to reconstruct the crime.

ALSO READ | Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani Arrives In Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025

Filed under

Saif Ali Khan attack

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Nude Dining: The Global Trend From London To Tokyo And What You Need To Know

Nude Dining: The Global Trend From London To Tokyo And What You Need To Know

Dogecoin Slumps 10%: What Triggered The Dip In Market?

Dogecoin Slumps 10%: What Triggered The Dip In Market?

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya To Swear In As Chief Justice Of Delhi High Court Today

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya To Swear In As Chief Justice Of Delhi High Court Today

Porn Star Bonnie Blue, After Sleeping With 1,000 Men In 12 Hours, Announces Round Two

Porn Star Bonnie Blue, After Sleeping With 1,000 Men In 12 Hours, Announces Round Two

Jake Paul Lifts Mike Tyson On His Shoulders At Donald Trump’s Inauguration | Watch

Jake Paul Lifts Mike Tyson On His Shoulders At Donald Trump’s Inauguration | Watch

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox