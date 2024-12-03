‘Avoid Saffron Clothes, Don’t Werar Tilak In Public’: ISKCON Kolkata To Bangladesh Monks Amid Attacks On Hindus

As violence against Hindu minorities escalates in Bangladesh, ISKCON Kolkata has issued an urgent advisory to its followers and monks in the neighboring country, urging them to take extreme precautions to avoid conflict and safeguard their lives. The directive comes in response to an alarming series of attacks on Hindu religious leaders and ISKCON members following the arrest of prominent monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges of sedition.

ISKCON Kolkata Vice-President Radharamn Das has called for heightened vigilance, advising monks and followers to limit the display of religious symbols, such as saffron robes, vermilion tilak on their foreheads, and tulsi beads, when stepping outside. “In this hour of crisis, it’s crucial for our monks and followers to protect themselves from potential violence. We’ve suggested that they avoid wearing saffron clothes and the visible marks of their faith,” Das said.

The advisories have become a lifeline for many, as increasing threats and assaults against Hindu community members have made public expressions of faith a target. Monks have been advised to wear saffron strings hidden beneath their clothes and to cover their heads when possible to avoid drawing attention.

Das’s warning came after multiple incidents of monks and ISKCON members being threatened and physically assaulted in public spaces. In one troubling instance, 63 ISKCON monks were detained at the Bangladesh-India border between Saturday and Sunday, denied entry into India despite many others being allowed passage. This reflects the deepening tension and precariousness of the situation for Hindus in Bangladesh.

MUST READ: No Lawyer Shown Up For Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das In Bangladesh, Bail Hearing Postponed To January 2

ISKCON’s leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has been behind bars since November 25, facing sedition charges that have stirred controversy and panic within the Hindu community. Two of his junior monks who attempted to bring him medicines were also arrested. “The situation is dire, and the need for safety is paramount,” said Das.

Adding to the distress, reports have surfaced that several lawyers representing ISKCON in the case have been attacked and threatened. The main lawyer assigned to represent Chinmoy Krishna Das in court was severely injured in a violent assault, compounding the fear and uncertainty among the Hindu community and legal supporters.

In response to the mounting attacks, a special prayer was conducted at the Radha Govinda Temple in Kolkata to seek the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das. “We are chanting and praying for his freedom, but the situation is growing more perilous by the day,” said Das.

ISKCON Kolkata’s advice underscores a painful reality for Hindus in Bangladesh: the practice of faith has become an act of personal risk. With the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and increasing attacks on community leaders, many are left wondering how much longer this cycle of violence can continue.

As the violence persists and the threat to religious freedom heightens, ISKCON Kolkata and its followers remain resolute in their prayers, hoping for a peaceful resolution while urging all members to prioritize their safety above all else.

ALSO READ: Security Breach At Bangladesh Mission In Agartala, Seven Protesters Detained And 3 Cops Suspended