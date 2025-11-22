LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty

Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty

A major controversy has erupted nationwide after West Bengal TMC MLA Humayun Kabir announced plans to lay a foundation stone for a “Babri Masjid” in Murshidabad on December 6. The statement triggered strong reactions, with Ayodhya’s Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya announcing a Rs 1 crore reward and demanding strict action.

Babri Masjid Controversy
Babri Masjid Controversy

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 22, 2025 15:12:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty

Just days before the Ram Mandir flag hoisting on November 25, a major controversy erupted across the country after West Bengal TMC MLA Humayun Kabir announced that a foundation stone for a “Babri Masjid” would be laid in Murshidabad on December 6. His statement triggered sharp reactions from saints and religious groups. 

Ayodhya’s Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya reacted strongly and condemned the MLA’s announcement. The reaction began spreading rapidly as several leaders demanded strict action.

The remarks came at a sensitive time when preparations for the upcoming ceremony at Ram Mandir were taking place nationwide.

Saint Announces Rs 1 Crore Reward, Issues Harsh Warning

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya issued a public statement and announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone who kills the TMC MLA. He declared that no one should lay even a single brick in the name of Mughal rulers and warned that such actions would face severe consequences. Acharya said he would not tolerate any attempt to build a new structure linked to Babur.

His remarks created intense political tension and raised concerns among authorities. Religious groups expressed anger, and the statement quickly turned into a national debate as leaders reacted to the ongoing developments.

Acharya stated that the MLA’s comment ignored the Supreme Court verdict that settled the Ayodhya dispute. He said the judgment closed the matter and no opposite action was needed.

According to him, attempts to build anything in Babur’s name could disturb peace and lead to conflict. Acharya warned that people who make such attempts may face dangerous outcomes. His comments renewed discussions about the Supreme Court order, which allocated land for the Ram Mandir and a separate site for a mosque. Leaders said the verdict should guide future actions to maintain national stability.

Calls Grow for Sedition Case and Immediate Arrest

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya demanded that the government register a sedition case against the MLA and arrest him without delay. He said the remarks had the potential to disturb communal harmony. Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member and former MP Ram Vilas Vedanti supported the demand and stated that no one could build another Babri Masjid in India.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted unity and peace and that such comments opposed those principles. Several groups urged authorities to take action to prevent further unrest. The political debate intensified as more leaders joined the discussion.

Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ayodhya case, rejected the MLA’s remarks and said that religious places should not be used for politics. He said the Muslim community respected the Supreme Court verdict, which provided land for a mosque. Ansari stated that politicians sometimes use temple and mosque issues for political benefit, which harms national unity. He said people must focus on loyalty to the country and maintain harmony.

His comments received support from multiple groups who wanted the issue to stay outside political disputes. Leaders said unity should guide the nation’s response.

Tensions Rise Ahead of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Ceremony

The controversy surfaced at a sensitive time as preparations continued for the Ram Mandir flag-hoisting event. The ceremony will take place on November 25, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the flag atop the temple. Organisers said the event holds historic importance, and thousands of devotees will participate.

Political leaders expressed concern that the MLA’s statement could disturb the peaceful environment ahead of the ceremony. Authorities increased monitoring to prevent unrest. The issue remains in national focus as calls for action and appeals for restraint continue from different sections of society.

Must Read: Eyes Burning, Throat On Fire…’: Former Xiaomi CEO Leaves Delhi Amid Toxic Air And Alarming Health Risks

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 3:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ayodhyaBabri Masjid

RELATED News

Government Rolls Out Code On Social Security, 2020: A Major Reform For Indian Workers

Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported

Delhi Government Distributes 10,000 Electric Heaters In Order To Curb Pollution Due To Bonfires In Winter

Tejas Jet Crash: Last Video Shows Wing Commander Namansh Syal Smiling Moments Before Fatal Plunge At Dubai Airshow

Submitting Your SIR Enumeration Form Online? Don’t Miss This Quick and Easy Online Guide

LATEST NEWS

Alert for Google Chrome Users! CERT-In Issues Urgent Warning, Do This Now Before Hackers Strike

Who Was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi Singer, Best Known For ‘Paper Ya Pyar,’ Dies At 37 In Tragic Road Accident

Instagram Drama! Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Turn Engagement Rumours into Internet Circus, Model Finally Puts an End to All Assumptions

Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?

Delhi Offices To Work With 50% Staff Amid Poor Air Quality? Here’s What New GRAP Guidelines Say About WFH

Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty

Meet Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance: Famous Music Composer, Ex-Child Actor, Net Worth Will Surprise You

Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU’s Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained

Xi Jinping’s China Plans To Achieve What US, Russia Failed To, Beijing To Soon Have World’s First…

Apple Slashes Discounts on iPhone 17, Major Price Hike- Check Out the Latest Price Before It Changes

Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty
Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty
Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty
Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty

QUICK LINKS