Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty

Just days before the Ram Mandir flag hoisting on November 25, a major controversy erupted across the country after West Bengal TMC MLA Humayun Kabir announced that a foundation stone for a “Babri Masjid” would be laid in Murshidabad on December 6. His statement triggered sharp reactions from saints and religious groups.

Ayodhya’s Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya reacted strongly and condemned the MLA’s announcement. The reaction began spreading rapidly as several leaders demanded strict action.

The remarks came at a sensitive time when preparations for the upcoming ceremony at Ram Mandir were taking place nationwide.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir says, “We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on 6th December in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event…” (21.11) pic.twitter.com/filh9Juflk — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2025

Saint Announces Rs 1 Crore Reward, Issues Harsh Warning

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya issued a public statement and announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone who kills the TMC MLA. He declared that no one should lay even a single brick in the name of Mughal rulers and warned that such actions would face severe consequences. Acharya said he would not tolerate any attempt to build a new structure linked to Babur.

His remarks created intense political tension and raised concerns among authorities. Religious groups expressed anger, and the statement quickly turned into a national debate as leaders reacted to the ongoing developments.

Acharya stated that the MLA’s comment ignored the Supreme Court verdict that settled the Ayodhya dispute. He said the judgment closed the matter and no opposite action was needed.

According to him, attempts to build anything in Babur’s name could disturb peace and lead to conflict. Acharya warned that people who make such attempts may face dangerous outcomes. His comments renewed discussions about the Supreme Court order, which allocated land for the Ram Mandir and a separate site for a mosque. Leaders said the verdict should guide future actions to maintain national stability.

Calls Grow for Sedition Case and Immediate Arrest

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya demanded that the government register a sedition case against the MLA and arrest him without delay. He said the remarks had the potential to disturb communal harmony. Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member and former MP Ram Vilas Vedanti supported the demand and stated that no one could build another Babri Masjid in India.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted unity and peace and that such comments opposed those principles. Several groups urged authorities to take action to prevent further unrest. The political debate intensified as more leaders joined the discussion.

Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ayodhya case, rejected the MLA’s remarks and said that religious places should not be used for politics. He said the Muslim community respected the Supreme Court verdict, which provided land for a mosque. Ansari stated that politicians sometimes use temple and mosque issues for political benefit, which harms national unity. He said people must focus on loyalty to the country and maintain harmony.

His comments received support from multiple groups who wanted the issue to stay outside political disputes. Leaders said unity should guide the nation’s response.

Tensions Rise Ahead of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Ceremony

The controversy surfaced at a sensitive time as preparations continued for the Ram Mandir flag-hoisting event. The ceremony will take place on November 25, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the flag atop the temple. Organisers said the event holds historic importance, and thousands of devotees will participate.

Political leaders expressed concern that the MLA’s statement could disturb the peaceful environment ahead of the ceremony. Authorities increased monitoring to prevent unrest. The issue remains in national focus as calls for action and appeals for restraint continue from different sections of society.

