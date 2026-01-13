Bank Holiday Today, January 13: Are Banks Open Or Closed In Your State On The Occasion Of Lohri? Full List Inside

In the northern plains, bonfires will be lit in celebration of the festival of Lohri on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, during the workweek. This has raised the question among many bank customers about the provision of services at financial branches.

The holiday calendar published by India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has declared that today in most parts of the country banks will be open for business as usual.

Although Lohri is a major festival marking the end of winter and the beginning of the harvest season, it is still not recognized as a public holiday in most states and is therefore categorized as a “restricted holiday.” As a result, state-owned and private banks of excellent reputation, such as SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, will all be available for cash transactions.

Regional Variances

Even though the national status for January 13, 2023, is still a working day, banking activities will probably be under the notice of state authorities in different regions. In the states where Lohri is the main festive occasion, namely Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, local authorities may use the Negotiable Instruments Act to declare a holiday.

However, in the rest of India, which includes the major financial centers of Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, the physical branches are operating normally. Customers should be aware that digital infrastructure such as UPI, mobile banking, and ATMs will still be operating at full capacity even if the local branch is shut down to accommodate the immediate cash and transfer needs.

Bank Upcoming Holidays

The banking industry is going to experience a series of closures right after Lohri. Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu will cause the closure of banks in Gujarat, Odisha, and Assam on January 14th.

Besides, banks in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh will not operate on January 15th due to the celebrations of Pongal and Kanuma. Also, January 26th is a day when banks will not work across the country due to Republic Day.

January 2026 will have 16 holidays, including weekends, so customers are encouraged to schedule their high-value transactions like cheque clearances and loan processing considering the heavy festive schedule.

Also Read: Bank Holidays in January 2026: Check When Banks Will Remain Closed Next Week January 5-12