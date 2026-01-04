Bank Holidays in January 2026: Check When Banks Will Remain Closed Next Week January 5-12

Customers of Indian banks must be ready well in advance since the period between January 5 and January 12, 2026, will be marked by several regional holidays and routine bank closures. National holidays like Republic Day will not arrive until later, on January 26. However, local celebrations will cause the closure of branches in major areas. The services of digital banking, ATMs, and online work will still be available countrywide.

Key Closures in Focus

There won’t be any significant national holidays during this week; however, the second Saturdays (Jan 10) are already considered as regular prepayment days. It’s essential to confirm with your bank’s app or RBI portal for localized updates, as holidays are determined by the Negotiable Instruments Act and state gazettes.

State-Specific Breakdown (Jan 5-12): Plan Your Finances Wisely

Date Day Holiday/Event Affected States/Regions Jan 5-9 Mon-Fri Working days (no holidays) All states open Jan-10 Sat 2nd Saturday All India (prepayment day) Jan-11 Sun Weekly holiday All India Jan-12 Mon Swami Vivekananda Jayanti West Bengal (Kolkata, etc.)​

Complete all cheque clearings, deposits, or loan payments before the weekends. Soon, banks will be closed for Makar Sankranti (Jan 14 in Assam and Odisha) and Pongal (Jan 15 in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka), which are post-holiday periods. So, use UPI, net banking, or IMPS for smooth transactions. Always check your branch’s status through the RBI’s official 2026 holiday list so that you don’t face any last-minute trouble.