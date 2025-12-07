Bengaluru Horror: Nepalese House Helpers Drug And Rob Gynaecologist; Gold, Cash And Mobiles Goes Missing

A 54-year-old gynaecologist from Bengaluru was allegedly drugged and robbed by her domestic helpers, who escaped with gold ornaments, cash, and her mobile phone. The incident took place earlier this week at her residence in Bharath Nagar.

The doctor, identified as Lalitha, was found near her bedroom door in a disoriented state but was able to speak. Her family immediately sought help after finding her condition unusual.

The robbery shocked the neighbourhood and raised serious concerns about the safety of people who employ domestic workers without proper background checks.

Domestic Helpers Flee House After Incident

The family had hired a couple from Nepal one month earlier through a known person. The couple stayed on the ground floor of the multi-storey home.

On the evening of the incident, the doctor’s son took medicine for fever and went to bed at around 6:30 pm. When he woke up the next morning, he found his mother lying on the floor.

She reportedly asked him to check on the helpers. He rushed downstairs and realised the couple had already fled the house with their belongings. Lalitha was taken to a hospital for immediate medical care.

Valuables and Cash Reported Missing

The doctor’s family later confirmed that several gold ornaments were missing, including a 50-gram gold mangalya chain and 20 grams of gold bangles. They also suspected that cash kept in the cupboard had been taken. CCTV footage showed the couple leaving the house at around 10:45 pm.

The footage indicated that they carried all their belongings, suggesting a planned escape. The family immediately informed the police, who launched an investigation and began tracing the suspects based on the available evidence and witness statements.

A police officer said the family failed to collect proper details before employing the helpers. The officer stated that they only knew the man’s name, Bipendra, and had no record of his wife’s identity.

Police said the family did not complete essential documentation, which made it difficult for investigators to track the accused quickly. The officer urged residents to follow proper verification procedures while hiring domestic workers. The investigation is underway, and police teams are working to locate the couple and recover the stolen items.

