Bengaluru Metro Fares Set To Rise by 40-45%: What’s Behind The Fare Hike You Need To Know

Commuters in Bengaluru are set to face a significant financial burden as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has approved a 40-45% fare hike for the metro network. This substantial increase will primarily affect long-distance travelers, with the maximum fare possibly climbing from ₹60 to ₹85. The new fare structure is expected to be announced soon, leaving many daily passengers anxious about the impact on their daily travel expenses.

New Fare Structure to Be Released Soon

Reports suggest that while the base fare will largely remain unchanged, it will be the longer routes that see the most significant increase. The fare for short-distance journeys might not experience a major shift, but for commuters traveling on longer stretches of the Namma Metro network, the hike could substantially affect their daily budgets. Currently, the metro fares range from ₹10 to ₹60, but with the proposed revision, passengers could see their fares soar, making it more expensive to travel long distances.

Additional Revenue from Fare Increase

At present, BMRCL generates around ₹2 crore daily from metro operations. With the proposed fare hike, the corporation expects an additional revenue of around ₹80 lakh, depending on passenger turnout. This expected increase in revenue comes as the metro network continues to expand, and more people use it to commute daily.

The Fare Fixation Committee, led by retired Madras High Court judge Justice R. Tharani, made the recommendation for the fare revision. The committee, which also includes Satyendra Pal Singh from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and E.V. Ramana Reddy, a former Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka, reviewed fare models both within India and internationally before submitting their detailed recommendations to the state government.

Last Fare Revision Happened in 2017

The last fare revision for the Bengaluru metro occurred in June 2017, meaning this is the first major hike in nearly seven years. While passengers have long expected a revision, the proposed increase is likely to spark more debates about the affordability of public transport in Bengaluru, especially with the recent 15% hike in state-run bus fares.

Bengaluru’s metro network, now spanning around 76 kilometers, is the second-largest metro system in India after Delhi’s. It continues to grow, with expansions being made regularly. The Purple Line, a critical route for IT professionals traveling in East Bengaluru, often faces severe overcrowding during rush hours, further highlighting the need for more trains and better services to accommodate the rising ridership.

As the fare hike looms, many commuters have voiced their concerns. Long-distance travelers, especially those using the Purple Line, may find the increase a heavy burden. Additionally, commuters have been urging authorities to improve train frequency and add more trains to alleviate the congestion during peak hours. The ongoing metro expansion is crucial to accommodating the city’s growing population, but it remains to be seen how well the metro system can balance these needs with the new fare increases.

