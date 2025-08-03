Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line: PM Narendra Modi To Launch Yellow Line Metro On August 10

The Yellow Line of Namma Metro will be inaugurated and its foundation work laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10, 2025. This information has been procured from an announcement from the Office of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar. As per the office announcement, “I am pleased to announce that the Prime Minister of India has agreed to inaugurate the 19.15 km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bengaluru Metro with 16 stations at a cost of Rs 5,056.99 crore and lay the foundation stone of 44.65 km of Bengaluru Phase 3 at a cost of Rs 15,611 crore on August 10.”

Expected to ease the traffic congestion

According to The Indian Express, the Yellow Line of Namma Metro is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, particularly at the congested Silk Board Junction. An estimated number of nearly eight lakh commuters are expected to be benefitted from the Yellow Line of Namma Metro. It also offers major connectivity between important residential and industrial corridors in southern Bengaluru and Electronic City respectively.

Important features of the Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line

According to the Livemint, following are the important features of the Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line to be inaugurated on August 10-

1. The Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line is is strategically designed to serve Bengaluru’s technology corridor. The stations are directly serving prominent IT hubs, like access to Electronic City and also dedicated connections to Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara station to the Infosys campus. There is also a connection to Biocon Hebbagodi station.

2. The commute time between South Bengaluru and Electronic City is expected to be reduced by up to 60 per cent compared to road travel during peak hours.

