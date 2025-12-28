LIVE TV
Home > India > Bengaluru Shocker: Three Men Stalk Woman For Several Kilometers At Night, Harassers Flee After Incident Gets Captured On Camera, Watch

Bengaluru Shocker: Three Men Stalk Woman For Several Kilometers At Night, Harassers Flee After Incident Gets Captured On Camera, Watch

On Dec 24, a woman near Silk Board Junction was chased by three men. Bystander Abhinav Vasudevan recorded the harassment, sparking public outrage. Viral footage helped police quickly identify and arrest the suspects, highlighting the power of digital evidence in urban safety.

Bengaluru Woman Stalked by Three Men; Vigilante Video Leads to Swift Arrest (Pc: X)
Bengaluru Woman Stalked by Three Men; Vigilante Video Leads to Swift Arrest (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 28, 2025 13:52:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source



The 24th of December, another incident which again brought the issue of women’s safety in public places to public debate, shattered the cheerful environment of Bengaluru.

A woman was said to have been pursued for a few kilometers by three men on a bike near the extremely crowded Silk Board Junction. Very upsetting the incident that took place around 10 PM on one of the city’s major roads was brought to light by an observant citizen, Abhinav Vasudevan.

After witnessing the long-term harassment, Vasudevan intervened and recorded the suspects thus providing the police with the digital evidence they required to initiate their inquiry. His subsequent post on a social media network was the catalyst for public fury and swift police action.

Vigilante Evidence

The involvement of a witness was the paramount element that changed the personal dispute and turned it into a public struggle for justice in the aforementioned case.

The witness, Abhinav Vasudevan, during the whole incident, took out his smartphone and recorded the harassment; hence he turned the defendants’ wild behavior into a fact through the camera’s gaze. The video evidence had a twofold effect: firstly, it terrified the harassers and made them run away while, on the other hand, the police got the crime in the form of undeniable visual evidence.

By tagging the local authorities on X, the bystander ensured that the incident could not be overlooked and he thus highlighted the fact that real-time digital documentation is very fast becoming a crucial tool in urban safety and criminal identification.\



Swift Prosecution

The footage went viral and the SG Palya police department reacted very quickly, starting an investigation that soon led to the identification and arrest of the criminals.

Three people, namely Roshan (19), Ayan (19), and Rihan Khan (18), were captured and recorded in the First Information Report (FIR). The police did not stop at just making arrests; they also identified and seized the motorcycle which was used for the chase, thus securing the physical tools of the perpetrator.

The three men are now in judicial custody, which is a clear signal from the authorities in Bengaluru that there will be no tolerance for street harassment and even less so for the risking of female commuters’ safety.

Also Read: Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court To Hear CBI’s Plea Challenging Suspension Of Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s Life Sentence On Dec 29

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 1:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bengaluru harassmentSilk Board Junction












