Bharat Bandh: Clash Breaks Out Between TMC Workers And Trade Union Leaders in WB’s Darjeeling

A clash erupted between Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and Trade Union members during the Bharat Bandh, called by various trade unions to protest against labour policies and alleged rising inflation. The incident took place in the Naxalbari area of West Bengal on Wednesday.

Trade unions affiliated with Left parties have been staging a ‘Bharat Bandh’, alleging that the central government is promoting economic reforms that weaken workers’ rights.

A pool of 10 central trade unions and the associates, comprising approximately 25 crore workers, has called for a strike on July 9 to oppose “anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies” of the Central government.

Earlier today, defying the police presence, members of the Left parties’ union entered Jadavpur railway station to block the railway tracks, marking their protest against the central government’s “pro-corporate” policies.

Public Transportation Disrupted During Bharat Bandh

Bus drivers of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) were seen wearing helmets on duty, a move initiated to ensure their safety. The state-run public transport authority has distributed helmets to drivers operating on various routes, except in the Darjeeling Hills region.

A bus driver said, “These people are saying the right thing (referring to the Bharat Bandh, but we have to do our work. We are workers, so we support the strike… We are wearing it (helmet) for protection in case something happens.”

Public transportation has been disrupted in various parts of the country following the Bharat Bandh protests.

The participating organisations include Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

